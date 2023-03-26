‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Responds to Major Fan Question About Danielle Colby

Danielle Colby is an integral part of American Pickers who has been ill but is feeling better and that’s good news. Well, longtime host Mike Wolfe shares a behind-the-scenes video of the show and there was no Danielle to be found. It worried fans a lot. But Wolfe is reassuring those fans that Danielle Colby is OK.

Wolfe. who is the creator and current co-host of the History Channel reality show, was showolfe also ing off a new video on his TikTok channel. After he shared it cross-platform on Instagram, fans had a lot of questions and comments. Mike Wolfe addressed some of the more pressing questions He responded to worried fans, commenting on Colby’s whereabouts. He also talked about the lack of women on his team and he even made a statement about former show host Frank Fritz.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Were Concerned That Danielle Colby Met Same Fate As Frank Fritz

But the key concern was around Colby. Some of American Pickers‘ fans were concerned that Colby had met the same fate as Fritz, who left after Season 21 of the hit TV show. After the video was shown, fans were heading over to the comments section. They left their concerns there. One person asked, “What about Dani?” Another person said, “What happened to your shop team like Danielle?” Mike Wolfe replied , She still rocking with us,” to one commenter and wrote to others that she was back in the office. All of that is good news for Colby fans out there, Newsweek reports.

.Now, other people who watched the video noticed that among the folks shown, there was not a woman present. One fan writes, “Whew… not one woman?” Another social media follower adds, “Luv your show but where are the women?” Mike Wolfe replies “We have a lot of woman that work in post production @cineflixmedia and at @history.”

Colby,, meanwhile, posted some photos in her Instagram stories of daughter Memphis and son Miles. While Miles chooses to stay ot of the spotlight, Danielle is showing Miles in more photos these days. For a recent Instagram Story she wrote, “Thinking of my son Miles today.”

Speaking of Fritz, Wolfe says that he is still friends with him. He even hopes that Frank can return to thie show at some point. Fritz has had a lot of health troubles due to a stroke that he suffered. While Wolfe would supposedly welcome him back, Wolfe says that Frank’s main concern right now is to focus on his health.