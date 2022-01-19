‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shows Off 1948 Indian Motorcycle: ‘Lots of Memories to Be Made’

On Tuesday afternoon, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe showed off one of his vintage motorcycles he’s been riding for years, and said there’s still plenty more memories to be made on it.

Season 23 of the popular History Channel series premiered on New Year’s Day earlier this month. The long-running show that follows pickers Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby, and former picker Frank Fritz has been going strong since 2010.

Fans have flocked to the show for more than a decade to see what the American Pickers crew finds each week on their treasure hunts. You never what they’ll find since they come across an eclectic mix of items. In fact, sometimes Mike buys items for their Antique Archaeology stores and other times he keeps them for his own personal collection.

As fans of the series know well, Mike loves his motorcycles, especially vintage Harley-Davidsons and Indians. 17 years ago, Wolfe came across a classic ride in an old barn and scooped it up. He found a 1948 Indian, which he’s been riding ever since. The famous reality TV star shared a photo of it today with his more than 450,000 Instagram followers.

“I had this 1948 Indian 17 years,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “Lots of memories to still be made on this old girl from Durant Iowa #barnfind @indianmotorcycle.”

‘American Pickers’ Fans Slam New Host Robbie Wolfe As ‘Boring’

As mentioned, the newest season of American Pickers debuted earlier this month. Following Frank Fritz’s exit last season, fans seem to have a common complaint about Mike Wolfe‘s brother as Frank’s replacement.

While the series has mostly stayed the same over the years, the absence of Frank is glaring. For almost 22 seasons he was Mike’s trusty sidekick on American Pickers. However, Robbie Wolfe has now taken his place, and not all fans are happy about the change. One of the main criticisms about Robbie is that he’s “boring.”

It seemed like Robbie would be a natural choice to take over for Frank. He’s starred on American Pickers for years even though he hasn’t been a main cast member. In fact, Robbie has appeared on the series 98 times, according to IMDB. So he’s no stranger to the show. Yet fans haven’t taken to him in his full-time role in the series.

“Show really stinks without Frank. I’d be worried Mike,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“The show needs Frank, Mike & Dani. Stop changing it,” another fan tweeted. “I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy but comes across boring on TV.”

“I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers. Need to bring back Frank. Robbie has no personality he is absolutely boring!!!” a third American Pickers fan wrote.

Fans clearly aren’t thrilled with the changes on the show, but it doesn’t sound like Frank will be returning anytime soon. Looks like viewers will need to get used to the new host whether they want to or not.