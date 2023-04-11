‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shows Off Complete Overhaul of Danielle Colby’s ‘Old House’

American Picker’s host Mike Wolfe is making headway on his newest vacation rental property, which was once owned by his co-star Danielle Colby.

Wolfe updated fans on the progress of his second Two Lanes Guest House with some pictures on Instagram. The host has been working on renovations behind the scenes for some time, so the sneak peek came with some major excitement.

As he said in his stories, Mike is doing a complete overhaul of the property, which sits just above the “mighty Mississippi” in LeClaire, Iowa. And in a video, he showed off some of his favorite additions, such as “custom-made steel doors”, both “exterior and interior.”

Mike also highlighted a gorgeous, inviting kitchen that includes a large island that leads to the back porch, which will give future guests a stunning view of the Mississippi.

“A big island for gathering,” he teased. “You’re going to be able to cook in here, you’re going to be able to drink in here, you’re going to be able to do yoga in here. I mean, you’ll be able to do just about anything in here.”

Mike Wolfe Fans Can Book a Room at His Completed Guest House in Columbia, TN

Unfortunately, it will be some time before anyone can book the spot, however. Moke Wolfe shared that he is nowhere near finished with the home. Near the end of the update, he also admitted that he has a big dream for the project and things are “getting crazy” as he and his crew work to bring that dream to fruition.

“We have some exciting Guesthouse updates to share with you!” he wrote in the caption. “Take a look at the new LeClaire, Iowa location coming soon. PART ONE, we will be sharing the rest of the walk through this week!”

“My old house,” Colby commented with three heart emojis.

“Yea Ma lots of beautiful energy in it because of you,” Mike Wolfe replied.

The renovation rental project marks the second by the American Pickers host. His first, which also goes by Two Lanes Guest House, is located in his hometown of Columbia, TN. The loft layout overlooks the historic downtown district, which Mike calls “a true southern experience.”

People looking to book a few nights in the Mike Wolfe design can visit the rental’s website for more information.