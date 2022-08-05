‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Has Perfect ‘Neon sign Reminder’ for Fans

“American Pickers” star Robbie Wolfe shared a photo on Instagram of a new favorite neon sign, and it’s very relevant to the unbearable heat we’ve had.

Wolfe, who replaced Frank Fitz on the show, posted a photo of a neon sign on Instagram of a woman diving into water. The caption read: “It’s a hot one this week, here’s your neon sign reminder to go for a swim 🏊 #sign #antique #neon #neonsign”.

Fans loved the sign. One fan commented: “I think that might be my favorite neon of yours now. Beauty.” Another fan commented: “Nice…dive in…”

The photo comes soon after receiving a lot of hate from fans of the show. It was recently announced that Fitz, who was a fan-favorite on the show, had suffered from a stroke. The cast of the show continued to post about the show.

The brothers did post about Fitz’s situation. Mike shared a photo of Fitz with the caption: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

However, the continued posting as if everything was fine after that made some fans resentful, especially because many weren’t feeling great towards Robbie beforehand.

‘American Pickers’ Stars Under Fire for Insensitivity to Former Star

Wolfe’s Instagram post, featuring himself and a group of Elvis impersonators, was posted in the midst of it all. This earned even more hate for seemingly ignoring the situation. His brother Mike Wolfe, who is the creator of “American Pickers” and the owner of the shop, tweeted about a new episode, and that was also met with backlash and comments about Fitz.

A reply read: “Bring Frank back when he heals!! The show has not been as good since he left!! Get well soon Frank”.

Another fan commented on Wolfe’s beard in the tweet, writing: “Mike please get rid of the beard. Frankie is the bearded charmer!! This makes it look like you’re kicking a man while he’s down and that’s Frank. Lose the beard!!”

There seems to not be a ton of backlash on Robbie’s actual Instagram, however. He posted about a new episode right after the Elvis post, and fans left positive comments underneath.

The post was captioned: “All new episode of @americanpickers drops TONIGHT 9/8c on @history #americanpickers #history #pickin Robbie examines the condition of an Oldsmobile “Rocket” 88 motor that was found hidden in one of the building on John Anderson’s homestead.”

With Robbie’s latest post receiving mostly positive feedback, it is unclear how things will be for him with fans going forward.