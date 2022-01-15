‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Pays Fortune on Real Estate

Now that Robbie Wolfe is officially a full-time member of the American Pickers team, he has some big plans for his new paychecks. Recently, the younger of the Wolfe brothers threw down $660,000 on real estate opportunities, perhaps creating a side-gig for him when he’s not filming the show.

According to The Sun, Robbie purchased 8,576 square-foot commercial property in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa for $200,000 in March 2021. A year prior, in October, the American Pickers star also bought six acres of land for $80,000. He then purchased an addition to the property in January 2021 for $45,000. It all adds up to a pretty hefty price tag, but as he demonstrates on the show, Robbie has a knack for finding the value in even the most obscure items. So, handling a few properties shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.

Another notable real estate purchase that Robbie Wolfe recently made was in 2017 when he purchased his marital home with his wife Melanie for $335,000. The property is nothing short of breath-taking with a secluded garden, waterfall, pond, brick patio, and fire pit.

Meanwhile, the house itself has plenty of space on the inside with 3,722 square feet for its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open floor plan and high ceilings help bring plenty of natural light into the American Pickers star’s home. And in the kitchen, there’s an island, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Complete with maple floors, the house sounds like the perfect place to relax from a long workday.

‘American Pickers’ Star Receives Fan Feedback on First Full Season

While Robbie Wolfe clearly has talent in picking collectibles and properties, he’s not quite as successful among American Pickers fans. Now that Robbie has replaced his predecessor, Frank Fritz, on the show, fans have decided that Robbie’s personality isn’t quite as sparkly as Frank’s. In fact, some have even called him downright boring.

On Twitter, these frustrated American Pickers watchers shared their thoughts on the host.

“Show really stinks without Frank. I’d be worried Mike,” one said.

“The show needs Frank, Mike & Dani. Stop changing it,” another fan tweeted. “I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy but comes across boring on TV.”

“I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers. Need to bring back Frank. Robbie has no personality he is absolutely boring!!!” a third American Pickers fan wrote.

To be fair, this is only Robbie’s first season as the host of the show. Previously, he appeared as a frequent guest but never had the responsibility of keeping the show’s momentum going. Surely, the new role will take some adjustment, and with his older brother by his side, there’s a chance Robbie could recover from the tough criticisms.