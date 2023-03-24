‘American Pickers’ Star Ronald Heist Cause of Death Released

Officials have released Ronald Heist’s cause of death nearly three weeks after the American Pickers guest star unexpectedly died at 72.

According to the U.S. Sun, the Butler County Coroner’s Office in Pennsylvania revealed that Heist died of cardiac arrhythmia, which was a result of arthroscopic cardiovascular disease.

Ronald Heist passed away on March 7, 2023. At the time, news reports said he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

Ronald Heist Appeared in a 2015 ‘American Pickers’ Installment

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz featured Heist, better known as “Moleman,” in the series, in one American Pickers installment in 2015. The show saw the hosts travel to Heist’s home in PA.

Heists filled his house ceiling to floor with his lifelong stash of collectibles. During the show, Mike pointed out that Heist was “a really cool dude” who actually carried all of his belongings to his house on a motorcycle.

His impressive, giant home also featured a moat and a spring.

Ronald Heist Leaves Beind a ‘Massive Molehill of Stuff’

Heist’s obituary, written by his siblings, shares that he was a man with a “great sense of humor” and also as someone with a lively and unique spirit that will never be forgotten.

“Ronald had a very colorful and interesting life (and that’s putting it mildly!),” it reads. “Purple, lime green, orange, pink and yellow; the colors were far from mellow, he said ‘the brighter, the better!’

His brothers and sisters also noted that Heist was a lover of board games and possessed a certain kind of genius that allowed him to look at a building once and perfectly replicate it with legos.

They also shared that the American Pickers guest was “a collector of many things.” And, as his episode proved, “he left behind a ‘massive mole hill of stuff’ for his siblings to sort through.

“Oh do we have an adventure of our own!” they wrote.

Ronald Heist is survived by two brothers, Timothy Heist and James Heist; three sisters, Cathy Heist, Debra Heist, and Christine Holt; one niece, Autumn Holt; four nephews, Clayton Holt, Matthew Heist, Michael Heist, and Christopher Heist.



“Hey Heaven, it’s Ronald’s calling! As Ron would say, ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!'” the obituary concludes.





