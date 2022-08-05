‘American Pickers’: Take a Look Inside Robbie Wolfe’s Incredible Iowa Antique Shop

American Pickers host Robbie Wolfe controversially replaced former host Frank Fritz in 2020. Fans have had a mixed response to his full-time addition to the show, but Robbie spun the situation and bought himself his own store in March 2021.

According to The Sun, Robbie purchased the commercial space in Davenport, Iowa for $200,000. The building was originally constructed back in 1939 as an automotive space. After investing another $25,000, including constructing a new garage door, his store opened for business.

Robbie shares many of the antiques and stunning vintage treasures up for sale in his store through his Instagram. American Pickers viewers can find many of the items they see in the show in Robbie’s store. The shelves are filled with vintage signs, clocks, and oil cans. He also has vintage bikes and vehicles displayed throughout.

Robbie’s store operates alongside his brother’s stores. American Pickers revolves around Mike Wolfe‘s Antique Archeology and the flagship stores in Iowa and Nashville.

Former host Frank Fritz also owns his own store in their home state of Iowa. Fritz’s store has actually seen an uptick in business since his stroke as fans do their best to support him in his time of need.

Fans on Robbie Hosting American Pickers

Ratings for American Pickers have shrunk significantly since Fritz was replaced with Robbie. Many fans took Fritz’s side when he was fired, and many have voiced their opinion that the show has dipped in quality since the unceremonious exit.

One viewer wrote on Twitter, “The show needs Frank, Mike & Dani. Stop changing it. I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy but comes across boring on TV.”

Others have been blunter with their comments. “I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers. Need to bring back Frank. Robbie has no personality he is absolutely boring!!!” Another tweeted, “Is Robbie in the episode? If so, I can’t watch. He should not be on camera. Leave him to come and pick up cars. That’s where he belongs! The rating drops are directly tied to him.”

Wolfe Brothers on Fritz

The Wolfe brothers came under fire after Fritz’s firing from American Pickers. But they both made sure to pay their tributes to their friend after his stroke and hospitalization.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Mike wrote. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Robbie also offered his own message of support to Fritz.

“Frank is in the hospital recovering from a stroke, he’s improving every day,” Robbie wrote. “Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes down the road to recovery.”