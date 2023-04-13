‘American Pickers’: Why Mike Wolfe Didn’t Want Danielle Colby to Travel With Him

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of American Pickers have developed quite a friendship over the years that they have worked together. One might say that their connection has a sense of family about it. Wolfe apparently looks upon Colby as if she’s his kid sister. But Wolfe did not want her to travel with him to go “picking” for antiques and collectibles. Why is this so? Well, Colby has an idea about this herself.

Colby told Famous Interviews a while back that Wolfe has always been uneasy of her hitting the road. Wolfe is very protective of Colby. “Mike and I specifically have been very close friends for a very long time,” she said. “Mike has viewed me as his little sister for a very long time.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said Mike Wolfe’s Hesitation to Take Her On The Road Involves Different Situations

Colby says that Wolfe’s hesitation about taking Colby out on the road has to do with the situations they sometimes put themselves in. They can, at times, become rather unsafe. “The situations they go into are not necessarily the most safe.” Colby said. “I think in part it worries them sick to put me in a position where I could get hurt.”

“He’s extremely protective,” she said. Later, Colby admitted to Famous Interviews that he’d gone out of his way at first to ensure her American Pickers job was primarily running Wolfe’s Antique Archeology store.

Colby’s Recent Health Issues Might Have Given Wolfe Pause To Put Her Out On The Road

Another issue that might have given Wolfe pause to think is Colby’s health. She has been battling her own health situation lately. Colby got a hysterectomy and discovered she had uterine fibroids. According to the Mayo Clinic, it states that uterine fibroids “are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years.”

OK, so will we see Colby out with Wolfe for a picking good time? That remains to be seen. Colby is doing her best ot heal up from the health condition she has now. The American Pickers show remains quite popular on the History Channel. She offered an update about her health recently.

In the meantime, Wolfe has been busy renovating a property once owned by Colby. He showed off his progress on his second Two Lanes Guest House. In a video posted on Instagram, Wolfe showed off some favorite additions. They included “custom-made steel doors” that are for both interior and exterior work.

Wolfe also showed off a pretty kitchen. It has a large island leading to the back porch, which will give future guests a view of the Mississippi River.