‘American Rust’ Starring Jeff Daniels Canceled After One Season

On Tuesday, Showtime announced that “American Rust” is canceled three months after the Season 1 finale.

A Showtime representative stepped in to make a statement on the show’s status. “We can confirm that “American Rust” will not be moving forward with a second season. We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

Even though “American Rust” producers may attempt to spin the series to other outlets, it is quite unlikely. Given the failed initial reviews and the lack of excitement surrounding the series, it’s probably finished for good.

Because the Jeff Daniel series came on right after the popular show, “Yellowjackets,” that likely contributed to the show’s failure.

The series is set in the fictional town of Buell in Fayette County Pennsylvania. The show covered the life of Del Harris (Jeff Daniels). Daniels plays a police chief who covers up a crime for the benefit of the woman he loves, Grace Poe (Maura Tierney). If Del didn’t interject, Grace’s son Billy would stand to look guilty of murder. Sound interesting, Outsiders?

It’s possible that the decision to reveal the identity of the killer in four episodes also contributed to the show’s cancelation. After that, critics and viewers probably lost interest in the rest of the show. Maybe if some critics watched the series all the way to the end finale and not just the fourth episode, they would’ve changed their mind on the entire series.

Showrunner for Jeff Daniels Crime-Drama ‘American Rust’ Talks About the Series

During an interview for the Jeff Daniels series, showrunner Dan Futterman discussed his goals for the series. Interviewers asked him if the initial negative reaction to the series surprised him.

“I don’t honestly care that much. I just think that people sometimes think they have a handle on things with very limited information. If you spend some time with this show it morphs into something very, very different and exciting — not that I think it wasn’t exciting from the beginning — it was just a very different show with the seeds of what it becomes, what it grows into,” he says.

That last sentence sounds poetic, am I right? However, it doesn’t look like the seeds ever finished growing for “American Rust.”

Futterman continues by praising the show’s intentional slow start.

“This was the intentional experiment because if you’re not experimenting, it’s not worth doing. How much story is enough story so that we can really get to know these characters so that by the time we’ve hit 60, 70, 80 mph we really care whether they crash or they don’t? There’s a formula to crime shows that we didn’t want to follow. I understand there were some people that thought three or four episodes was too long to really kick into gear, but I don’t feel that way. I love the way the show is paced out, but I know where we get to, and if you stick with it, it’s well worth the ride.”

Well, Outsiders, it looks like this ride has made its final stop and is not taking any more passengers.