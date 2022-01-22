Late comedy icon Bob Saget leaves behind quite a legacy. From Full House to How I Met Your Mother, many of his projects are iconic. Arguably, one of his most memorable appearances was as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted the series, bringing a distinctive flair that subsequent hosts struggled to match.

“Bob Saget was a comedy legend and the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos Instagram shared. “He will be greatly missed.”

In addition to the kind words, the series also shared a clip from a recent episode in which current host Alfonso Ribiero paid tribute to Saget.

Saying that the show “would not have been the same without (Bob Saget’s) sense of humor,” Ribiero introduces a montage of memories starring Saget. After a few clips of Saget hosting show, an interview of Saget with his successor, Tom Bergeron, plays. The latter points out Saget’s fun voiceovers, prompting the comedian to showcase the five speakers he uses throughout his tenure. It’s a fun reminder of a nostalgic era when the show was new.

After reception of the tribute was positive, the series announced that they will continue to re-air Saget’s material. For the remainder of the current season, the show intends to include archive footage of the late host.

“I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his host bits were — very physical and very visual,” executive producer Vin Di Bona told Variety. “In one show he walks on stage in front of the audience and says ‘Did I tell you it’s my birthday?’ And the audience all raises their hands with wrapped gifts for him. It’s that kind of gentle crazy humor that I want younger generations to see from him.”

John Stamos Shares Funeral Tribute to Bob Saget

After Saget’s untimely death, many former costars poured their hearts out publicly. His Full House cast mate John Stamos shared the actual eulogy he shared at the comedian’s funeral.

“I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing,” Stamos said. “Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

Additionally, Stamos said he also had a heard time with how “alive” the star looked in his last post.

“When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” Stamos added. “But I guess that’s right. We should all want to ‘die alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded.”