‘America’s Got Talent’ Introduces Two Massive Twists Ahead of Live Shows

With the first live shows of its Season 17 set to start next week, “America’s Got Talent” is reportedly introducing two massive twists.

TV Line reports that while nearly 140 acts received “yes” votes from the “America’s Got Talent” judges in the previous season. The tally would then go down to 36 per judge, Simon Cowell. And those acts would be seen in the live shows.

However, the upcoming twist will offer a new alternative. Instead of sending 36 acts for the live shows, the judges are actually going to be sending 55 acts. This will notably be tough for Cowell since he previously stated that he “cannot believe the talent this year.”

TV Line further reports that the only acts that are confirmed to go going through are six “America’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzer recipients. They are Avery Dixon, Chapel Hart, Lily Meola, Madison Taylor Baez, Mayyas, and Sara James. Following the end of auditions, the judges will then determine 54 of the 55 acts going live.

There is yet another twist in “America’s Got Talent” season though. While unable to choose the final act, Cowell made a suggestion that the decision will be up to the viewers. As the judges have selected four potential wild cards, singers Ben Waites and Debbii Dawson, comedian Jordan Conley and danger act Auzzy Blood, viewers will get to vote for the final slot. The voting can be done on the TV show’s website. Voting will close on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Along with Cowell, other “America’s Got Talent” judges are Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

89-Year-Old Stripper Raises Eyebrows As She Performs on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage

On Tuesday (August 2nd), “America’s Got Talent” audience got quite a show when an 89-year-old stripper took to the stage to perform.

According to NY Post, the stripper, who goes by Starr, donned a white frilly mermaid grown with long gloves, and a red, white, and blue feathered boa as she stood on the “America’s Got Talent” stage.

As Starr prepared for her performance, Cowell turned to Vergara and stated “She’s going to take her clothes off.”

However, the performance didn’t go the way Cowell expected. Starr danced around the stage as the audience clapped along to the music. She then slowly reached for her front zipper and the cameras turn to Cowell for his reaction. After unzipping herself, she revealed a matching white mesh bustier and long skirt that she ripped off as a confetti canon fired streamers on the stage.

Following her performance, Starr spoke to Florida Today about her experience on the “America’s Got Talent” stage. “I was ready for him,” she said about Cowell. “If he would have blown the buzzer on me while I was working, I would have turned around and said, ‘Respect your elders.’ But no, he was nice.”