‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan, Band Injured in Texas Tour Van Crash

Drake Milligan, a former finalist of America’s Got Talent, was among those reportedly injured after his tour bus crashed while traveling in Texas over the weekend.

According to a statement by the BBR Music Group, Milligan and his band were traveling to Two Step Inn in Georgetown, Texas when the accident happened. The singer’s manager and label Stoney Creek confirmed that a tire flew into the touring van and caused the vehicle to collide into a concrete median. The singer as well as several band members sustained injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, Drake Milligan and the other injured bandmates were released from the hospital. The America’s Got Talent alum will resume his tour schedule on April 28th at Stagecoach Music Festival.

Milligan shared on Instagram that he and his bandmates were “upright” and heading home following the accident. “We got in quite the fender bender on the way to [Two Step Inn],” he explained. “But we’re all on the mend. We really appreciate all the love and well wishes.”

Drake Milligan also took to Twitter to offer his sincere apologies to those who were going to be at the Two Step Inn show. “I’m so sorry to have to let you guys know that we will not be able to make it today. We were involved in an accident on the way to Georgetown. We’ll all be ok, but a few of us are pretty banged up. Y’all hold it down for us tonight. We love y’all.”

Drake Milligan Recently Revealed Which Songs He Wishes He Had Written

During an interview with Entertainment Focus, Drake Milligan opened up about his songwriting, including what songs he wished he would have written.

“Pretty much anything Merle Haggard ever wrote,” Milligan stated. The America’s Got Talent star also said that Haggard is his favorite. “He had a way of writing songs that just say everything in so few lyrics.”

One song Drake Milligan mentioned he wish he would have written was Make the World Go Away by Eddy Arnold. I just love the old songs like that, that say so much in a little lyric. Even the chorus – it’s four lines in the chorus, ‘make the world go away, get it off my shoulders, say the things you used to say, make the world go away.’”

In regards to how he approaches songwriting, Milligan said that he loves co-writing. He said he went out of his way to seek out the “older guard” of Nashville songwriters. “There’s this huge songwriting community that’s still around Nashville and still writing great songs, and I really wanted to seek them out and learn from them first of all.”