‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Nightbirde’s Family Releases 10-Track Album of Her Work on Death Anniversary

One year after she tragically passed away from cancer, the family of America’s Got Talent star Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski released a 10-track album of her music.

PEOPLE reports that on Sunday (February 19th), The Nightbirde Foundation and Marczewski released the album, which included her America’s Got Talent audition song It’s OK, which the record was named after. Proceeds from the album will go towards the foundation. Nightbirde and her brother, Mitch Marczewski set up to help women diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a statement, Marczewski’s brother, who is now the CEO of the foundation, shared, “We’re excited to share Jane’s debut album with the world. Her work has touched the hearts of many because of her honesty and joy in the midst of sorrow.”

Mitch then said that the album doesn’t “pit” emotions against one another. Instead, it shows the joy that can come through sorrow. “Jane would be so proud of this album,” Mitch continued. “But more than that, she’d be proud of the work that the Nightbirde Foundation is doing to help others find hope and healing in the midst of tragedy.”

Mitch also stated that his sister recorded each song during her battle with cancer. The album is a “reflection of her strength and the battle she was fighting in her own words.” The album is split between an A and B side. The first part of the album is pop while the second is the same songs in “stripped-back” versions.

Nightbirde Made an Appearance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16

Nightbirde notably appeared on season 16 of America’s Got Talent. While auditioning, she shared with the audience that she had “some cancer” in her lungs, spin, and liver. “I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is.”

Simon Cowell gave her the “Golden Buzzer” during the season, which took her straight to the live shows. Her It’s OK track earned her millions of views on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. Unfortunately, she was forced to withdraw from the show and announced on social media was unable to compete as her health had taken a turn for the worse.

During the season finale, Nightbirde wrote on Instagram about how hard it is for her to be on the show’s stage for the finals. “I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go.”

Months after the finale aired, Nightbirde tragically passed away on February 20, 2022. She was 31 years old at the time of her death.