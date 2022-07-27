Amy Grant, Christian Singer and Wife of Vince Gill, Hospitalized After Bike Accident

Earlier today, Amy Grant, contemporary Christian singer, and wife of country music artist Vince Gill was injured in a bicycle accident. The incident took place near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee at around 3 pm.

According to WKRN, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near the golf course off of Old Hickory Boulevard when she fell from her bike. Luckily, the singer was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

An ambulance took Grant to Vanderbilt Medical Center. There, medical professionals treated the singer in the emergency room. Her injuries included cuts and abrasions. Currently, Grant is in stable condition. However, the initial news report states that doctors may decide to admit the 61-year-old Grammy winner as a precaution.

Amy Grant had a serious health scare in 2020. That year, she received a diagnosis of PAPVR or partial anomalous pulmonary venous return. It is a birth defect that affects where some veins that return blood from the lungs do not properly meet the left atrium. In June of 2020, Grant had open heart surgery to correct the condition and improve her overall heart health. There is no word if this condition would lead doctors to admit Grant after her biking accident.

Who Is Amy Grant?

Amy Grant started her career in the late seventies as a Christian singer, according to her website. Before long, she branched out into pop music and blended the sound of pop with her faith-based lyrics. Due to her long and successful career, many call her the Queen of Christian Pop. Her best-selling album Heart in Motion topped the Billboard Christian album chart for more than 30 weeks and sold five million copies.

Amy Grant has won six Grammy Awards alongside a trophy case full of GMA Dove Awards.

However, Grant is more than just an award-winning singer. She has also written several books. In 2007, Amy Grant published a memoir titled Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far. Additionally, Grant has written a book of Bible stories and a children’s book based on the song “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” which she co-penned with Chris Eaton.

Earlier this year, Amy Grant celebrated 21 years of marriage to country, gospel, and bluegrass musician Vince Gill. The pair met in 1993. They were both married at the time. However, Grant could not deny that they had instant chemistry. “I knew from the tips of my toes that he was unlike anybody I had ever met. I was just so overwhelmed by him as a person that I finally came up behind him and wrapped my arms around him and said, ‘I’ve needed to do this all night.’”

However, they didn’t do anything about that chemistry until years later. Gill got a divorce in 1997, Grant separated from her husband the next year. Grant and Gill tied the knot on March 10, 2000. They have one daughter together.