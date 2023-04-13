‘Andy Griffith Show’s Frances Bavier Reportedly Didn’t Enjoy Aunt Bee Until Later in Life

Actor Ken Berry was known for roles on F Troop and Mama’s Family, but he visited Frances Bavier in the friendly town of Mayberry. Yes, Berry starred as Sam Jones on Mayberry R.F.D. and even a few episodes of The Andy Griffith Show.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Because he became a citizen of Mayberry, it led Berry to learn more about Andy Griffith, Ron Howard, and Bavier. Berry even became a part of Griffith’s inner circle and took hunting trips with the actor whenever he appeared on Mayberry R.F.D to help with the show’s ratings.

Frances Bavier Did Not Hold Back About How She Felt Playing Aunt Bee

We all know Frances Bavier as the loveable Aunt Bee. She was known for being honest about how she felt about the role. Berry said he thought the actress didn’t appreciate her Andy Griffith Show character until later in life. In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Berry talked about Frances Bavier and why it took her awhile to appreciate the role, MeTV reports.

“Frances… I liked her so much. But she was this ‘actress,’ you know, and I think that she wanted to be known the way some of her contemporaries were known… as a theatrical actress, ” Berry said. “But she had gotten this job as plain Aunt Bee and became famous for it.”

It’s common for actors to take on roles that aren’t usually what they’d go for. This is especially true when opportunities become limited in the industry.

However, when you become known for that role, it can take you through various emotions. You don’t want to be ungrateful, but you wish you were known for something better. It seemed like that’s how Bavier felt.

Ken Berry Said Bavier Didn’t Appreciate Role Until ‘Later On In Life’

“And she didn’t really appreciate it that much, I don’t think, until later on in life,” Berry said. “And then she capitalized on it. You know, she had fun with it. But she probably always wanted to be a more serious actress. She was a very nice lady and very sweet…I loved her.”

Perhaps the love Frances Bavier received made her feel that there was no one better for the role of Aunt Bee than her. She brought the part to life and was just as successful as her peers.

MeTV and TV Land show The Andy Griffith Show throughout the week. If you are lucky enough to have Pluto TV, then the Griffith show has its very own channel. Episodes run over and over again on there.