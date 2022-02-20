Andy Griffith’s Best Movie Performances From Over the Years

Everyone focuses on the TV work of Andy Griffith’s career, but he really did some solid work on the big screen. What is it about his movies?

Sure, Andy Griffith always will be Sheriff Andy Taylor on his TV show. Yet movies helped bring out different parts of his acting talents. We get some help looking at the actor’s movie career thanks to MeTV.

Our first stop involves his role as Larry “Lonesome” Rhodes in a wicked 1957 film titled A Face in the Crowd. It was directed by Elia Kazan and also stars Patricia Neal, Anthony Franciosa, Lee Remick, and Walter Matthau.

Andy Griffith’s Film Career Got A Solid Boost Thanks To ‘A Face in the Crowd’

When Andy Griffith made this movie, it was on the heels of his landmark comedy record What It Was, Was Football. While getting time on TV shows to perform his stand-up act, the actor was working on this film.

As Rhodes, his character was picked out of the Ozarks and obscurity. But he gets more popular and that hides his monstrous behind-the-scenes personality. He gets more power and fame. But Rhodes becomes more isolated and starts to lose it. A heck of a film to watch.

Let’s now turn to a definitely more humorous film in the Andy Griffith filmography with No Time for Sergeants. In 1958, he Will Stockdale, a naive Air Force private from the countryside. As it turns out, this role would have some influence over future TV character Gomer Pyle.

Griffith Works With Jeff Bridges In Lighthearted 1975 Film ‘Hearts of the West’

Still, this movie brought together Griffith and Don Knotts. It might be said that The Andy Griffith Show got its start thanks to this movie.

Our next stop is a 1975 film titled Hearts of the West. In it, Jeff Bridges plays a young Western writer who heads to Hollywood in the 1930s, where he ends up in pictures. Now, a veteran character actor, played by Andy Griffith, steals one of his manuscripts. He tries saying that he wrote it. Oh well, it is a lighthearted film indeed.

We have two more to pop up on this best-of-five movie list. In 1996, he appeared in Spy Hard. Leslie Nielsen starred in this flick but there’s a bit of a comedy twist here, too. And he’s the good guy compared to Griffith’s bad guy. Andy plays General Rancor and is dressed as Napoleon in space and sporting robotic arms.

Our last stop is in the 2007 film Waitress. This was one of Griffith’s final roles, playing a sweet elder gentleman in the Deep South. He’s a regular Joe at, well, Joe’s Diner. IT is where he goes on Wednesdays for a slice of strawberry-chocolate pie.