Angela Lansbury’s Los Angeles Home Lists For $4.5 Million Months After Her Death

Less than six months after Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96, the Murder, She Wrote star’s longtime California home has been put up for sale at $4.6 million.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to PEOPLE, Lansbury had lived in her Brentwood, California home since 1985 after purchasing it with her late husband Peter Shaw for $925,000. The home is described as “Spanish-style” with 3,700 square feet. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. “Skylights and large windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” the listing reads.

Angela Lansbury’s daughter, Deirdre Shaw, spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the late actress’ home. “It has lots of light,” Shaw explained. “Which is what my mom craved. It’s light, light, and more light.”

Shaw also described the home as being “modest” by celebrity standards and said it “reflects” her parents and shows they weren’t into “material” things. “Neither she nor my father came from money,” Angela Lansbury’s daughter continued.” And they appreciated everything they had. A lot of big stars these days, they forget. But they never did.”

Shaw further admitted that selling her parent’s former home is very difficult for her family. “It’s something we all need to move on,” she said. “That’s what Mom would want.”

Angela Lansbury passed away in her sleep at her Los Angeles home on October 11th, less than a week before her 97th birthday.

Angela Lansbury Once Spoke About What Made Her Consider the ‘Murder She Wrote’ Role

While speaking to Playbill in 2018, Angela Lansbury revealed what made her want to pursue the Murder She Wrote role.

“My husband Peter [Shaw] and I decided it was time to consider possibility [of] doing a television series,” she recalled. The late actress also said that her character, Jessica Fletcher, was going to have an eccentric-type personality. “I thought. Let’s make her a smart woman. And by the time we were finished, she’d gotten back her sense of purpose as a woman. … She became much more of an everywoman rather than a kind of a cook.”

Also discussing her friendship with fellow acting icon Elizabeth Taylor, Angela Lansbury described Taylor as being one of her dearest friends throughout her life. “When you share something when you’re very young … we were kids together and we remained friends all our careers.”

Lansbury then spoke about what would be one of her final roles, Mary Poppins Returns. “It’s a tiny part I have to tell you,” she explained. “I get to sing the song at the end and that’s kind of fun.”

In regards to how she wants to do in her remaining years, Lansbury added, “Just keep my memory. We live on the memory of our lives. I just don’t want ever to forget.”