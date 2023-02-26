Anthony Ciccone, Madonna’s Oldest Brother, Dead at 66

Madonna’s Oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, has passed away, according to his brother-in-law, Joe Henry. He was 66.

“Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening,” Henry, the husband of Madonna’s sister, Melanie Ciccone, announced on Instagram. “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.”

“As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can,” he continued. “But I loved him and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on.”

Anthony was one of seven of Madonna’s siblings, and the family had a difficult relationship with him. Anthony struggled with addiction problems, and in 2011, his issues became so bad that was homeless and living under a bridge in his homestate of Michigan, reports PEOPLE.

Madonna was Estranged from Anthony Ciccone at the Time of His Death, According to a Source

The Daily Mail wrote in 2017 that Anthony Ciccone eventually stayed at a controversial rehab center that specifically took in homeless people who were struggling with alcoholism and let them drink as much as they wanted. He later moved to a Texas facility and received treatment with the financial help of Madonna.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a source close to Madonna said that she and the rest of her family were estranged from Anthony Ciccone at the time of his death, but Madonna still “supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support.”

“Family members including Madonna visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months,” they added.

It is believed that Anthony died in Michigan, according to Page Six.

“Trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table,” Henry continued. “Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Anthony’s mother, Madonna Ciccone, died from breast cancer in 1963 at age 33.