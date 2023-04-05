Archie Bunker Made His Last TV Appearance 40 Years Ago Today

Archie Bunker became a staple of classic tv when he was introduced in Norman Lear’s All in the Family in 1971. Bunker, portrayed by the late Carroll O’Connor, was one of the most noteworthy and provocative figures to ever grace American television. For a dozen years on weekly episodes, he shared his reactionary views while engaging in fiery debates with those around him. From time to time he even managed to learn something new himself!

Finally, come April 4th, 1983 during the airing of his second show – Archie Bunker’s Place – he was gone. After this day American television would never be the same again. In 1971, O’Connor first made his debut as Archie in Norman Lear’s CBS sitcom All in the Family. Instantly captivating audiences and spawning spinoffs, this show became one of the most beloved sitcoms of its era. However, by 1979 it seemed like All in the Family had reached its peak. It was ready to be retired from television screens across America.

Norman Lear wanted ‘All in the Family’ to go out of the top, but tv execs had other ideas

Lear believed the show deserved to have a dignified demise, based on an interview O’Connor gave the Emmy Foundation. Furthermore, Jean Stapleton—playing Archie’s wife Edith—also articulated her decision not to return after Season Nine due to concerns of being typecast and unable to pursue other roles in the future if she remained with All in The Family.

But Robert Daly, then-vice president of CBS Television Network was confident that the show had plenty more to offer. He believed it could still generate good ratings. He sent O’Connor in an effort to persuade Lear into keeping it running for at least one more year. The only way it got on was when [CBS president William S. Paley] called me to his office and had four or five pages of names of people who would be out of work if the show didn’t go on,” Lear explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. “And so the show went on.”

‘Archie Bunker’s Place’ extended the life of an iconic character

Thus, Archie Bunker’s Place was born. According to Ulitmate Classic Rock, the show premiered on September 23rd, 1979, and ran for four seasons. Initially, overcoming Edith’s absence from the show proved to be a challenge. However, having the titular bar allowed most of the action to take place in an area free from Edith’s presence. It also enabled them to move away from familiar faces such as Sally Struthers (Archie’s daughter Gloria) and Rob Reiner (Gloria’s husband Michael).

Archie Bunker’s Place was among CBS’ most successful shows for its initial three seasons, with Nielsen ratings in the 20s. It wasn’t an overwhelming hit. However, it served as a decent triumph that ranked within the top 15 programs of its time.

The spinoff never quite lived up to ‘All in the Family’

Although O’Connor’s remarkable acting ability was undeniable, the show fell out of favor quickly. Without the powerful family connections that had made All in The Family so meaningful and genuine, Archie Bunker’s Place could not hold its own. It seemed as if Archie were a character in search of an appropriate series to call home – it relied heavily on previous successful skits and plots he starred in yet still failed to captivate audiences with new material.

After President Ronald Reagan’s election in 1980, Bunker’s conservative views suddenly became the majority opinion. It is no wonder that Archie Bunker’s Place ended with an episode involving a dream of Archie being in the Oval Office and then waking up to the sound of a flushing toilet. Eventually, both O’Connor and those working on the show accepted that even Archie had become part of history by that point.