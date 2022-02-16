Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Sly Stallone Had One Villain in Common

It almost sounds like a bad joke, but what do Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone have in common? As it turns out, they’ve all killed one actor onscreen in their movies.

With a leading question like that, you’re likely wracking your brain trying to think of the common denominator. Screenrant has the answer, and it happens to be Robert Patrick. Not only have the listed actors killed him in at least one of their movies, it happened to be on-screen and in a brutal fashion.

Bruce Willis was the first of the three who had the honor of killing Patrick in a film, with it occurring in Die Hard 2. It served as one of Patrick’s first studio movies and he played a mercenary named O’Reilly. McClane drops a vent covering on him to momentarily distract him before shooting him several times, quickly ending his on-screen tenure.

The next role is more notable in that it came in Terminator 2. Patrick played the T-1000, perhaps his most famous role ever. You likely recall feeling terror as the seemingly unstoppable android assassin relentlessly tried to kill John Connor. Unfortunately for him, his shape-shifting days were cut short by a grenade-launcher wielding Arnold Schwarzenegger. After blasting Patrick into a vat of molten steel, he couldn’t recover and falls for good.

Finally, Sylvester Stallone met him in 1997’s Cop Land. Patrick’s demise in this film happened rather swiftly, as Stallone kills him first after a shootout erupts at a house. Patrick played a corrupt officer, while Stallone was a partially deaf, out-of-shape sheriff.

As a bonus, Bruce Willis’ former wife killed him on-screen too, funnily enough. Demi Moore shot him multiple times in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

He won’t be back.

Dolph Lundgren Wonders if he Actually Sent Sylvester Stallone to the Hospital While Filming ‘Rocky IV’

Though those three actors all killed Robert Patrick in movies, Dolph Lundgren almost killed Sylvester Stallone in real life. At least, that’s what’s been reported. Lundgren recently commented on the incident, wondering if his punches actually sent him to the hospital while filming Rocky IV.

As the story goes, Stallone wanted Lundgren to really come at him while shooting Rocky IV to make it more realistic. Lundgren did just that, with Stallone actually being hospitalized and in mortal danger. Speaking to The Guardian, the subject came up and Lundgren voiced concerns over it really was his punches that almost did the actor in.

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “He keeps talking about it, so maybe he’s right. He did go to the hospital, but I don’t know whether it was my punches or the fact that he was so overworked as the director, actor and writer. We shot those 15 rounds over two or three weeks, eight or 12 hours a day, so you’re throwing thousands of punches. If you don’t connect, it looks a bit fake, but it doesn’t mean you want to hurt the other guy. But there were no hard feelings.”