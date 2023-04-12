arnold-schwarzenegger-fixes-neighborhood-pothole-himself-after-weeks-of-waiting

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had enough, and we can all relate. The superstar bodybuilder-turned-actor put his money where his mouth is Tuesday by filling a giant pothole himself that had been the nemesis of the entire neighborhood.

The former California governor knows a thing or two about public service: on Twitter, he shared a video of himself and some helpers filling the pothole with bags of dry cement.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” Schwarzenegger tweeted.

Donning work boots, a leather jacket, and some dark sunglasses, Schwarzenegger appeared to do a decent job — good enough to earn some praise from local neighbors, at least.

“You’re welcome,” he said to a woman in the video who thanked him. “You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger once owned a brick laying business, a furniture moving business, and other small (yet very successful) businesses

Los Angeles actually suffers from far fewer potholes per capita than many other American cities, given its fairly steady climate. But intense freezing and thawing, coupled with record precipitation in Southern California this past winter, has opened up more potholes than usual in the LA roads. A spokesperson for the actor said neighborhood residents had waited more than three weeks for a road crew to fill that particular hole.

Mega-fans of Schwarzenegger know that he began several successful small businesses in the 1960s while getting his start in bodybuilding. In fact, he had already become quite a wealthy man long before any of the acting fame made him a superstar. Schwarzenegger joked that his brick-laying business from 1968 helped prepare him to fill the pothole.

Last week, Mayor Karen Brass announced a plan to fix what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across Los Angeles caused by historic rainfall. LA government officials claimed to have filled more than 17,000 potholes as of April 6 since the start of the new year.

Schwarzenegger also surprised fans on social media a few days ago when he posted a video of his lavish backyard. In the video, multiple dogs, ducks, and even a donkey graze in harmony around the actor’s pool.

“The animal kingdom is growing,” he captioned the video, before asking fans to subscribe to his newsletter.