Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Obscure 2013 Action Flick Is Dominating Netflix Charts

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Last Stand may not have gotten a lot of love when it hit theaters in January 2013, but people seem to be loving it today.

The action flick is currently sitting in the No. 3 spot for movies on the streamer, which comes as a surprise because it seemingly fell off everyone’s radar after its initial release.

While the film didn’t perform horribly, it still only eared a total of 48.33 million in the box office after spending several months in theaters, which isn’t exactly a failure but still modest compared to his other movies.

The Last Stand also didn’t fare well with audiences or critics. Rotten Tomatoes shows that it holds a 61% on the Tomatometer and a dismal 53% audience score.

“It’s a film of mythic incompetence, the most uproariously ill-conceived studio picture since Nicolas Cage’s “Wicker Man” remake,” wrote critic J. Olsen from Cinemixtape.

“The weaponry is so ridiculously bountiful that the movie must be a defense against something,” slammed Wesley Morris with Grantland. “But it’s just another lousy action movie. And for more than an hour, it’s less than that.”

There are several critic reviews sprinkled in that say the movie is mildly entertaining or “fun.” But the general viewer absolutely panned it. Nonetheless, today’s Netflix subscribers are indulging in the film by the masses.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘The Last Stand’ Peaked at No. 1

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s flick spent a few days riding between the No. 1 and 2 spots. As of writing, it is ranking as the No. 3 movie. Its contenders are Seven Kings Must Die and The Snowman in first and second respectively. Chupa, Matilda, Murder Mystery 2, The Lorax, Queens on the Run, Inside Man, and Shrek Forever After follow in that order.

The Last Stand was South Korean director Kim Jee-woon’s first American film. The action thriller starred Schwarzenegger as LAPD narcotics officer Ray Owens as he was trying to live out the remainder of his career in a cush, undemanding sheriff’s position in the idyllic town of Sommerton Junction.

However, his peace is disturbed with a crime lord breaks out of FBI custody and heads to Owen’s town. Owens must step up and ensure that the villain doesn’t jump the boarder to Mexico.

The Last Stand also stars Forest Whitaker, Rodrigo Santoro, Johnny Knoxville, and Luis Guzmán.