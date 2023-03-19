Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Video of His Backyard, And It’s a Literal Animal Kingdom

It takes a special type of guy to let his backyard become more like a barnyard and that person happens to be Arnold Schwarzenegger. It appears that his appetite for animals knows no limits. In this video, we see dogs, ducks, and a donkey. We don’t know if the ducks are part of Schwarzenegger’s animal world. At the end of the video, they fly out of his swimming pool in a different direction. So, it looks like this is just another day at the home office for our action movie star hero. Let’s take a look and see Schwarzenegger and his animals gathered together.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Even Schwarzenegger had to fess up and note that his animal kingdom was, indeed, growing. He mentions it in the video’s caption. Recently, Schwarzenegger’s Twins co-star Danny DeVito also mentioned how much Schwarzenegger’s home is turning into a pseudo animal sanctuary. In the video posted on Instagram, it looks like the two dogs really want to get their paws on the ducks. Still, the two ducks made a quick getaway after some time in the water. “The animals just roam around all over the place — they’re coming to getcha! Ha ha,” DeVito said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fans Were Digging The Animals Around and In His Pool

The comments section was lit with reaction. One fan simply wrote, “The donkey!” Another fan wrote, “Your pool looks like heaven.” With the animals all around, it does take on a little bit of a heavenly look right there.

Meanwhile, last month, Netflix released details about Schwarzenegger’s first TV role in a series. He’s going to play a CIA operative that has to take part in one more mission before he can retire. The show is titled Fubar. Schwarzenegger is not only the lead actor in the series, but he’s also an executive producer. He serves in that capacity along with showrunner Nick Santora.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Now, when it comes to alpha males, you have to include Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in the mix. Well, we’ve come to find out that both men did not like one another at one time. “We really disliked each other immensely,” Stallone said in an interview with Forbes.