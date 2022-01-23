Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Opens Up About Advice He Got from Father

Recently, actor Joseph Baena opened up about his relationship with his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and shared the acting advice his dad passed on to him.

Baena made a recent appearance on the Unwaxed podcast hosted by Sophia and Sistine Stallone. If the last name sounds familiar, it should. The siblings are the daughters of fellow action star Sylvester Stallone. The hosts and Baena have known each other for years because of their famous dads. So the trio had plenty in common to talk about.

Of course, Baena is also famous for being the child of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. In 1997, Mildred gave birth to Joseph while Arnold and Maria Shriver were still married. Schwarzenegger himself didn’t know Joseph was his son until he was eight years old and his uncanny resemblance to his dad became more prominent. Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after confronting Arnold about his affair and a tabloid frenzy ensued.

With so much drama surrounding the family, it was a rocky start to Arnold and Joseph’s father-son relationship. However, their relationship grew as time went by and they’re extremely close these days. In fact, the Terminator himself is very involved in Joseph’s life and has tried to steer his son down the right path when it comes to his acting career. While speaking to the Stallone sisters, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son recalled the acting advice he received from the Hollywood legend.

“Just practicing, practicing until you can just say it. Everyone always comes to me like, ‘How do you learn all these lines?’ I’m like, ‘Well it’s through the reps and it’s what my dad told me,'” Baena said of Schwarzenegger’s acting advice. “Once you’re able to say these lines while washing dishes, doing your laundry, someone trying to interrupt you, then you can say them whenever. When the camera is going and you’re saying these lines you have the boom stick in your face, the cameras moving around, maybe your scene partner misses a line or something and you have to improv real quick, a car is passing by, so they have to cut it right there. You just have to roll with it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Says ‘It Took a Little While’ For Them To Get Close

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s relationship has come a long way over the years. His son admits it wasn’t always as easy for the pair to connect. During the same interview, Baena revealed that it took a while for them to warm up to each other.

“… My relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” he said on the podcast.

Baena has been busy since graduating from Pepperdine University a few years ago. He’s earned his real estate license, started his own motivational podcast, and has booked numerous acting gigs. Yet he chose to keep his mother’s last name. He doesn’t want to rely on the iconic name of his father. Baena is very aware who his dad is and that being Arnold Schwarzenegger’s offspring has its benefits. But he isn’t relying on his famous father as he navigates his way through the film industry.

“I grew up with my mom, and I was always nervous. I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,'” Baena explained. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad, and we talk about everything.”