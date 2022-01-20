Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Says ‘It Took a Little While’ for Them To Get Close

During a recent podcast appearance, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, opened up about his relationship with his father. While speaking about his dad, Joseph admitted it took them “a little while” to become close with one another.

Baena, an actor himself who is also in the real estate business, appeared on the “Unwaxed” podcast. The popular podcast is hosted by fellow action star Sylvester Stallone‘s two daughters, Sophia and Sistine Stallone. The three children of famous Hollywood stars have plenty in common.

However, Joseph, who was born in 1997, is the child of Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. At the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger was still married to Maria Shriver who filed for divorce in 2011 after finding out about her husband’s affair with their housekeeper. The story set off a tabloid frenzy, and Arnold didn’t even know Joseph was his son until the boy turned eight years old. Therefore it was a rocky beginning to their father-son relationship.

“… My relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Baena said on the podcast.

The 24-year-old grew up with his mother and was nervous early on about his dad. Considering his father is Arnold Schwarzenegger – the Terminator, Conan, and “The Last Action Hero” himself – it’s understandable. Yet over the years the father and son grew closer and closer.

“I grew up with my mom, and I was always nervous. I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,'” Baena explained. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad, and we talk about everything.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Explains Why He Didn’t Take His Father’s Famous Last Name

During the same podcast interview, Joseph Baena shared some of the lighthearted moments with his famous dad. Amusingly enough, tough man Arnold Schwarzenegger is extremely invested in his son’s love life and wants to know all the juicy details.

“[He] always wants to hear about the drama,” Baena said about his love life. “He’s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls.'”

Unsurprisingly, Baena has followed in his dad’s footsteps in more ways than one. As they say, like father, like son. Joseph is a bodybuilder who has gotten into acting in recent years as well. However, he also graduated from Pepperdine University and has his real estate license.

In fact, in the last year, he’s filmed three movies, including The Chariot starring John Malkovich, which comes out later in 2022. Yet he never once thought about changing Baena to his father’s famous last name to help him with his acting career. Arnold Schwarzenegger might be Joseph’s father, but his son is walking his own path as an actor.

“I never had the Schwarzenegger name,” he explained. “I think really the thing is that I haven’t focused on changing it. I’m doing my own thing. I haven’t thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I’m already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That’s the last thing on my mind.”