‘Arthur’ Officially Comes To an End After 25 Seasons

Arthur has officially come to an end after 25 seasons on TV. The PBS kids series has been a staple of children’s TV throughout multiple generations.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh announced that PBS Kids planned to bring the series to a close. She did so for the first time on the “Finding DW” podcast over the summer.

“Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” she said on the Podcast. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end.”

The Animated series is aimed at children 4 to 8 years old. It follows 8-year-old Aardvark Arthur and his adventures with family and friends. The show is based on the popular Arthur books by Marc Brown. It’s the longest-running children’s animation series in the United States and aired its first episode in 1996.

PBS Will Still Air ‘Arthur’ Re-Runs

But if your kid loves Arthur, don’t worry too much. According to CNN, Executive producer Carol Greenwald has said that there’ll be plenty of re-runs available. She also noted just why the show is so important.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” she said in a statement.

People who loved the show growing up have noted how fun it was to watch. Many kids found it incredibly entertaining while delivering important lessons about unity and friendship.

“One of the reasons I love ‘Arthur’ is because of the imperfections in our characters,” Greenwald, said according to The New York Times “It’s important to show kids that you can really screw up and it’s not the end of the world. You can learn from your mistakes and come back a better person.”

Arthur has also been highly praised for its diverse characters from many different backgrounds, trying to welcome any child into a part of the world.

Author of the original books and co-creator of the series Marc Brown remained deeply involved in the show throughout its 25 years. In an interview with The New York Times, he said how touching it was to see the fan reaction to the show ending.

“It was wonderful to see the response. I’m still getting many messages on my Instagram page: “Is Arthur really over?” I love seeing reactions from these young adults who grew up with Arthur, the fact that these characters are still fresh in their minds. It’s great that he’s touched so many people so deeply that they want him to continue,” he said.