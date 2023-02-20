Austin Butler Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley Following Major Win For ‘Elvis’ Role

Just after winning the Best Actor award at the BAFTAs for his role in Elvis, Austin Butler took to the stage to honor Elvis Presley’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Variety reports that while accepting his award, Butler stated it’s been a really unimaginably tragic time for him and the Presley family while mourning the loss of Lisa Marie. “And so my heart and my love was with [the Presley family] always. I feel honored to have been welcomed into the family. It’s a bittersweet time.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Butler spoke about how he felt a sense of luck to be able to portray Lisa Marie Presley’s legendary father. “How lucky I was to get to have that experience,” he gushed about his role in the film. “The feeling of standing on an international stage and looking out and looking down at the jumpsuit that I was wearing and realizing there were certain moments where I was seeing the closest thing to what Elvis would have seen during his ’68 Special or whatever that was and I miss it a lot. I miss that experience.”

Although he doesn’t miss the “terror” of filming, he does miss the cast, and crew, as well as Lisa Marie and the rest of the Presley clan. “I miss the people that I got to make the film with, they became completely like family to me. I really miss them a lot.”

Also speaking about his upcoming projects, Butler stated that the was actually “unemployed” at the moment. “Which is exciting because it means that I get to go on vacation after March,” he added. He was hinting that he’ll be present at the Academy Awards.

Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away on January 12th after suffering from multiple cardiac arrests. She was 54 years old.

Austin Butler Opened Up About Getting ‘So Close, So Fast’ With Lisa Marie Presley

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show late last month, Austin Butler reflected on first meeting Lisa Marie Presley.

“I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,” Butler explained about Lisa Marie. He also said that Presley was a person who didn’t really have anything to prove. The actor also said she wouldn’t open up to everybody. “And she just opened up to me, and we got so close, so fast.”

Butler then said that the loss of Lisa Marie was just devastating to him. He went on to add, “I’m just devastated for her family and for her to not be here celebrating with us. Just to get to be with her at the Golden Globes, like, I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life.”