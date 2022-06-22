‘Back to the Future’ Coming to Broadway in 2023: Watch the Teaser Trailer

Broadway is going back to the future with a stage adaptation of the iconic film made famous in the 1980s. The Back to the Future franchise’s official Twitter account published a teaser trailer for the show on Wednesday, revealing that the stage performance will debut sometime in 2023.

“Synchronize your watches,” the video starts out before a camera pans over to two actors, representing Marty McFly and Emmett “Doc” Brown, traveling through time in the iconic DeLorean.

Synchronize Your Watches — The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!!



The post also features a link for people to sign up to get the first access for ticket purchases. Unfortunately, no other details about the show are currently available. We still don’t know which Broadway theater will host the musical, nor its producers, cast, creative, and production team.

In March of 202, the musical held its worldwide premiere at the Manchester Opera House before moving to the West End in September 2020.

As for actors for the stage production, Olly Dobson plays Marty McFly while Roger Bart stars as Emmett Brown, both of whom star in the Broadway teaser. Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard provide original music and lyrics. The book adapted by Bob Gale is based on his original screenplay for the screen with director Robert Zemeckis. The West End production also won an Olivier Award for best new musical.

The beloved cinematic Back to the Future film was led by Zemeckis and was penned by both Zemeckis and Gale. Stephen Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment produced the 1985 futuristic flick.

The film, which saw Michael J. Fox as McFly, followed a teen who is accidentally sent back to the mid-1950s alongside his oddball scientist friend Doc, played by the great Christopher Lloyd.

While stuck in the past, Marty puts a wrench in the timeline. As a result, he’s prevented his parents from falling in love and must find a way to get them back together to ensure his existence lives on in the present.

The movie also starred Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover.

At the time of its release, the film reportedly grossed more than $222 million at the box office worldwide. After its major success, it birthed two sequels. Fans got 1989’s Back to the Future Part II and 1990’s Back to the Future Part III. Combined together, the two spinoffs made more than $965 million globally.

Speaking of Back to the Future, a near-mint condition 1986 VHS tape of the film recently sold at auction for $75,000, setting a new record for the video.

Actor Tom Wilson owned the highly-coveted VHS copy. Wilson played Biff Tannen in the classic film. He initially listed the tape on eBay but took down the post when he received an overwhelming response. He then contacted Heritage Auctions in Dallas to conduct a proper sale.

A New York collector won a bidding war for the “Back to The Future” VHS copy, according to Heritage Auctions. They said that the $75,000 price was “the highest price ever paid at auction for a sealed, graded VHS tape.”