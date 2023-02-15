Bam Margera Apologizes to Priscilla Presley for Making False Claims About Recent Visit

Days after claiming Priscilla Presley gave him items belonging to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley, Jackass alum Bam Margera took to Instagram to issue an apology for what he said.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Priscilla and her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia reportedly hung out with the Jackass alum earlier this month at Presley’s home. After the visit, Bam Margera posted pictures of the visit, even though he wasn’t given permission to do so.

In an Instagram post, Bam Margera apologized to Priscilla and her son for his behavior following their visit. “I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass,” Bam explained. He did state that Navarone gave him a robe and ring that he gave to his father Phil Margera for his personal Elvis collection. “I am making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry.”

In a statement, Priscilla slammed Bam for what she describes as “false information” and “storytelling” and what went on while they were hanging out. She called him out for lying about her and her son giving him anything belonging to Elvis. He previously told TMZ that the ring and robe that he received from Navarone had belonged to the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Priscilla shared that while her son did bring Bam over for a visit, she had no idea who the former Jackass star was or if he would post pictures and share false stories about his visit. “He came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles, and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan.”

Priscilla Presley Accuess Bam Margera of Creating ‘False Stories’ About Her Giving Him Anything Belonging to Elvis

Priscilla clarified that she always welcomes fans to take pictures with her. However, she said that Bam filmed inside her home without her permission. She also stated that nothing he said about the ring and robe was factual.

“At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis’” Priscilla insisted. “I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him.”

Presley further stated that she has been protecting Elvis’ belongings for his fans. “Elvis belonged to all of you, and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything,” Priscilla reassured. “ I do hope this man gets the help he needs and does what is right.”

Bam gave the robe to his father and gave the ring to Yelawolf, who he believes is the new King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.