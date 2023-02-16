Bam Margera’s Wife Nikki Boyd Files For Legal Separation

Less than a year and a half after quietly splitting from Bam Margera, the former Jackass star’s wife Nikki Boyd has officially filed for legal separation.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Boyd made the official decision to legally separate on Tuesday (February 14th). She notably cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. Margera’s soon-to-be ex-wife also listed their breakup date to be September 14, 2021.

Along with filing for legal separation, Boyd is asking for legal and physical custody of the couple’s 5-year-old, Phoenix. She is asking Margera to have visitation provided that he only visits in the Los Angeles County area. Boyd also requests spousal support and coverage of her attorney fees.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Body’s attorney, David Glass, shared, “Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son.”

Glass also stated that Boyd has put everything she into trying to get Bam Margera to stay sober, as well as attempt to preserve her family. The couple married in October 2013. Boyd is Margera’s second wife. He was previously married to Missy Rothstein from 2007 to 2012.

Nikki Boyd Previously Spoke Out About Bam Margera Fleeing a Court-Order Rehab Program

In June 2022, Nikki Boyd issued a statement about Bam Margera fleeing a court-ordered rehab for the second time before finally being located. She was worried he wouldn’t be able to prove he was a good dad from inside a rehab facility.

“We love Bam, both as a husband and father,” she wrote. “We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility. So he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him.”

Boyd’s attorney, Glass, also spoke out in a statement about the situation. “If he can make a firm commitment to seeing his new program through this time, he stands an excellent chance of reuniting with his wife, Nikki, and their son Phoenix. My client is greatly relieved that Bam was found safe, and she is now making an open plea for him to finally conquer his demons.”

Glass then said that Nikki will do whatever it takes to continue to encourage Bam. The incident occurred just after Bam’s Jackass co-star, Johnny Knoxville, revealed why he was removed from the franchise’s recent film. He tested positive for Adderall while filming Jackass Forever.

“I love Bam,” Knoxville told Variety at the time. “We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot.”