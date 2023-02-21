Barbara Bosson, ‘Hill Street Blues’ Star, Dead at 83

Barbara Bosson, who played divorcee Fay Furillo on the classic tv drama Hill Street Blues has died at age 83. During her time on Hill Street Blues, which was co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco, Bosson earned an impressive five consecutive Emmy nominations. On Saturday, in Los Angeles, Director-producer Jesse Bochco shared the news of his mother’s passing on Instagram.

The Bosson also gained visibility for her work on three ABC series. She played the divorced boss of John Ritter’s San Francisco police inspector in Hooperman (1987-89) and the mayor of Los Angeles in Cop Rock(1990). Finally, she starred as prosecutor Miriam Grasso in Murder One (1995-97). All these shows were co-created by Bochco.

Bochco and Bosson first crossed paths in the 1960s while studying at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They were married for 27 years until their 1997 divorce but stayed close friends until Bochco’s passing due to leukemia nearly two decades later. He died in April 2018 aged 74.

Barbara Bosson worked alongside screen icons like Steve McQueen

On November 1st, 1939, Bosson emerged into the world in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. She then grew up in Belle Vernon, a nearby coal-mining town. After this upbringing, her family relocated to Florida and she eventually graduated from Boca Ciega High School located in Gulfport back in 1957.

When Bosson received the exciting news that she had been accepted into the esteemed drama program at Carnegie-Mellon, she was disheartened to realize it wasn’t financially feasible for her. Determined not to give up on achieving her dream of becoming an actress, Bosson moved to New York and took on a job as a secretary with American Conservatory Theater while moonlighting as a Playboy bunny in order to fund acting classes with Herbert Berghof and Milton Katselas.

After finally having the resources to attend university, Bosson enrolled at Carnegie-Mellon University when she was 26. It was there that she met Bochco and two future Hill Street Blues castmates Bruce Weitz and Charles Haid. To make some extra money during one summer, Bosson joined The Committee Improv Troupe in San Francisco alongside well-known stars such as Howard Hesseman, Peter Bonerz, and Mel Stewart before appearing as a nurse in Bullitt (1968) alongside Steve McQueen.

Barbara Bosson starred in several series written by her husband Steven Bochco

During her time in Los Angeles, she was reunited with Bochco. He had already established himself as a writer for Universal Television. After his divorce from Gabrielle Levin – the daughter of a Hollywood lawyer- they tied the knot in 1970.

In 1974, Bosson made an appearance in Mame and McMillan & Wife – two shows that her husband was writing for. Subsequently, she scored a role as the assistant to Dennis Dugan’s young crime solver character on Richie Brockelman Private Eye. This was a brief-lived NBC show produced by Bochco and Stephen J. Cannell in 1976.

Bosson also starred in films such as Capricorn One (1977) and The Last Starfighter (1984). She also made many television appearances on shows like Mannix, Ironside, Hotel, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, L.A. Law, and NYPD Blue. Her phenomenal talent was once again recognized with an Emmy nomination for her work on Murder One in 1996.