‘Baywatch’ Reboot in Development 22 Years After Series Finale

Baywatch is likely joining the long list of classic TV series that get to make a comeback.

On Friday, April 14, Deadline learned that the entertainment production and distribution giant Fremantle has been quietly working on a Baywatch reboot more than two decades after the iconic beach drama came to a close. The company has also reportedly been talking to talking to several broadcasters and streamers to prepare for its eventual and hopeful release.

At the time, there is little information about the project. And no actors, producers, or directors have been openly linked to it. However, CinemaBlend reports that Carmen Electra, who starred in the series as Lani McKenzie in 1997 and 1998, has shared interest in reprising her role.

‘Baywatch’ Was One a Massive Hit in the 1980s and 1990s

Baywatch was one of the biggest series of the 1980s and 1990s. And it brought several actors, such as David Hasselhoff, Yasmeen Bleeth, and Pamela Anderson into the limelight. The story followed a group of LA County lifeguards as they watched the busy beaches of Los Angeles. The characters dealt with high crime, shark attacks, and love triangles.

Eventually, the story moved to Hawaii. And it later launched several spinoffs, including Baywatch Nights, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, and the 2017 Baywatch film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Fremantle Has Been Considering a ‘Baywatch’ Reboot for Several Years

Originally, the show ran on NBC and surprisingly got canceled after just one season. But the producers got it back on the screen with All American Television, and it took off running. Because it was such a hit, Fremantle has been eyeing a reboot for some time.

In 2018, the company’s COO Bob McCourt told Deadline that they’d been discussing the opportunity, but they had several things to consider before making any major moves.

“I think we thought the film might have given us reason to reboot the TV series,” he shared. “But given the mixed reviews, that didn’t happen straight away. I think if this remastered version is sold extensively and a new audience comes to Baywatch, then it will give us a real indication as to whether a new series could be successful. We would definitely think seriously about making a new series. And maybe we’ll get approached by some broadcasters about making one.”