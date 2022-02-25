‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak Condemns Russian Attacks

Yesterday, the world received tragic news upon hearing Russia began its attacks on Ukraine. While many are condemning Vladimir Putin, Baywatch star Erika Eleniak voiced her personal disdain.

Actress Erika Eleniak is Ukranian herself and talked to Fox News about how disgusted she is about the conflict overseas. Providing a statement to the news outlet, she said she is “sad,” “shocked” and “sickened.” Eleniak’s paternal great-grandfather was one of the first pioneer Ukrainian immigrants to settle in Canada. Furthermore, she condemned Russia’s attacks and says she is “proud” of her Ukrainian heritage.

“I am very proud of my Ukrainian heritage and what my Great Grandfather, Wasyl Eleniak accomplished to make life better for the Ukrainian people,” Erika stated. “I have no words for the level of diabolical behavior that is being committed but I am praying that the world will rise up in support of the Ukrainian people and for ALL the people who are affected by this attack.”

The tension between Ukraine and Russia is at an all-time high after the attacks began yesterday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced yesterday it would sever ties with Moscow after the air and missile attacks. He also said authorities will give weapons to any willing to defend the country. “The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” he said.

The Russian attacks continue, with its forces closing in on Ukraine’s capital as of this writing.

President Biden Issues an Address to the United States After Russia Began its Ukraine Attacks

Russia shocked and horrified the world yesterday with its attacks against Ukraine. As one might expect, President Biden responded to the brutality, issuing an address and discussing new sanctions we will impose.

CNN was one of many news outlets covering the address and noted important details from President Biden’s statements. “This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for the freedom around the world,” Biden said. “Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace. But now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about.”

Additionally, Biden discussed implementing new sanctions on the country for its actions. Overall, a key component of the sanctions is blocking export blocks on technology. This is a part of Biden’s approach that he hopes will severely limit Russia. Specifically, he believes it will slow down its military and aerospace sector. Another crucial sanction applies to Russian banks and “corrupt billionaires” close to the Kremlin.

Finally, President Biden stated his threat to directly sanction Putin is still “on the table.” Though he knows sanctions won’t stop Russia, he hopes they will send a message about our intent. He also discussed our own forces becoming involved, saying we will not engage in the conflict as of now.