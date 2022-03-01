‘Being the Ricardos’: Aaron Sorkin Explains Why Javier Bardem Was Perfect for Desi Arnaz

When famed writer/director Aaron Sorkin was thinking about who could capture the essence of Desi Arnaz for his Lucille Ball biopic “Being the Ricardos,” he didn’t have to look far. Though there were some uncertainties, after meeting with Javier Bardem via Zoom, Sorkin was sold.

“Being the Ricardos” follows the life and love of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. It’s a bold tale of the actors’ lives at the height of “I Love Lucy’s” success. And if you’re familiar with the family favorite, Desi Arnaz as Ricky Ricardo was the perfect mix of charm and charisma. So when Sorkin set out to find his cast, he had to get it right.

In an interview with Deadline, Sorkin hilariously explains that meeting Javier Bardem was so much fun. “It was the best Zoom call I’ve ever had,” he says.

Describing Bardem, Sorkin says the “Being the Ricardos” actor was completely charming and funny. He also says that Bardem was quite the fibber.

“Actors know when you ask them if they can ride a horse, they can ride a horse,” Sorkin says, laughing.

When it came down to it, Bardem hyped up his dancing skills along with being able to play the guitar and the drums. Sorkin says the actor promised, “Oh yeah, I play guitar all the time.”

While he ultimately got the part, Bardem had to fine tune some of those skills in order to keep his portrayal of Desi Arnaz authentic. But in the end, he won Sorkin over with his wit and charm.

Aaron Sorkin on casting Javier Bardem as Desi for ‘Being The Ricardos’- Behind the Lens: https://t.co/HSlGKHrvGp pic.twitter.com/vrVpOW70Iu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 1, 2022

Award Nominations Kick “Being the Ricardos” Criticisms to the Curb

Despite criticism about the cast, “Being the Ricardos” proved to be quite a film for Sorkin and Amazon Studios. It’s nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Actor (Javier Bardem) and Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons).

Notably, Nicole Kidman took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy. The award is something of an ‘I-told-you-so’ to critics who thought Kidman was all wrong for the part. She truly did a phenomenal job transforming into Lucille Ball.

However, the actress says the criticism got to her on some level.

“I tried not to [listen to the criticism], but I’m a human being, so there’s time when you go, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,’” Nicole Kidman explains during an appearance on Today.

“That’s where having somebody like Aaron, who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I’m not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no,” says Kidman.

Bardem also played the part of Desi Arnaz to perfection. He, too, is up for an Academy Award for his portrayal. Coupled with the gorgeous cinematography and a mesmerizing story, “Being the Ricardos” is everything and more than it set out to be.