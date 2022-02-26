‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman Talks Preparations To Play Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman’s recent project, Being the Ricardos is a major hit on both the big screen and on the Amazon Prime Video. And, her impressive portrayal of the television comedy icon Lucille Ball is something to be remembered.

In the haunting biopic, Kidman portrays Lucille Ball at a major turning point within her career and her personal life. All of this occurs as Kidman’s Lucille Ball and her I Love Lucy costars and coproducers work to put together an episode. An episode that has Ball stumped about how one scene should play out.

Nicole Kidman Remembers the Focus She Gave Portraying Ball On Screen

It’s a powerful portrayal of one of the industry’s most successful actresses, showrunners, and comedians of all time. For Nicole Kidman, a big part of creating Ball’s character for the screen was just releasing herself into the character. Then, asking Being the Ricardo’s producer Aaron Sorkin what he thought of her takes on the television icon.

“I would send Aaron over text little videos of me doing scenes,” Nicole Kidman recalls in a conversation with Deadline.

“I’d have my hair pulled back and sweatpants on and just be working on it,” the Being the Ricardos star continues.

“It was crazy the way this thing came together,” the actress adds. “And he would send back going ‘wow so good.'”

‘Being the Ricardos’ Portrays Two Very Different Lucys

Kidman goes on to note that Ball is a complicated character. Ball’s on-screen persona was very different from who she was in her real life. She needed to focus on this aspect throughout the filming of Being the Ricardos; separating Lucille Ball the person from Lucy Ricardo the character.

“He was not that interested in the carbon copy of Lucy,” Nicole Kidman explains of Sorkin’s focus while filming Being the Ricardos. The actress explains that the producer told her that concentrating on Lucille was key in this performance.

“He was just like, ‘okay, okay, but let’s concentrate on Lucille,” the Being the Ricardos star adds to the notes Aaron Sorkin shared during their conversations.

“He was always bringing it back to there were two parts to this film for me,” the actress adds.

“And that was Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball,” she says. “And they were very different.”

An Oscar Wining Performance

Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of Lucille Ball on Being the Ricardos has earned the longtime actress an Acadamy Award for Best Actress nomination. An accolade for which she is honored to receive. Especially after the scrutiny, the actress fell under when news first broke that she would be portraying the comedy icon in the film.

“I tried not to [listen to the criticism], but I’m a human being, so there’s time when you go, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,’” Nicole Kidman explains during an appearance on Today.

“That’s where having somebody like Aaron, who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I’m not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no,” says the Being the Ricardos star.