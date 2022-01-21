Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is showing impressive streaming numbers following its debut Christmas week. The show aired on Amazon beginning December 21 and has since proven to be incredibly popular.

Not only has the show garnered some major award nominations, it was aired a successful 604 million minutes on the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That means for the week of December 20-26, it ranked number three on Nielsen’s movie streaming chart. It fell right behind “Elf” and “Home Alone.”

The movie is a biopic of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and their personal lives while working on the famous “I Love Lucy.” Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as the main characters, alongside a huge cast of stars including Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, and J.K. Simmons, to name a few.

Among some notable award nominations, Golden Globe noms were offered to Kidman for Best Actress, Javier Bardem for Best Actor, Aaron Sorkin for Best Screenplay, and J.K. Simmons for Best Supporting Actor.

The film is Sorkin through and through. The cinematography is phenomenal, the cast is on point, and the writing is superb. The feature film offers a look into the troubles, tribulations, and triumphs the actors experience through their personal and professional lives.

Lucie Arnaz Impressed with “Being the Ricardos” Portrayal of Parents

Further, “Being the Ricardos” didn’t just impress viewers. It caught the eye of Arnaz and Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, following its release.

“I have waited and waited to print something to fully address Being the Ricardos,” Arnaz started her caption on a social media post. “This morning I read a review from Michael Thomas Mooney that says exactly how I feel, so I respectfully reprint it here. This is the truth about this film, if you come to it without prejudices. Thank you, Michael T.”

Further, after initial criticism from critics about casting Kidman and Bardem in the roles, Arnaz expressed her great approval of the two.

“To those who asked me what I thought of Being the Ricardos,” the review began. “Please excuse the delay: I liked it. I liked it a lot. It is a complicated film for fans because Sorkin takes liberties with facts, dates, language, and some characters – the stuff superfans love… Nicole Kidman is perfectly cast (yes, perfectly) because she is an ACTOR. She delves into Ball’s complex psyche, while still presenting a semblance of the vocal and physical woman we saw on television. This is the craft of acting at its peak. Ditto Bardem as Desi.”

If you haven’t seen the film, you’ll want to subscribe to Amazon Prime in order to check it out. It’s a great story of life, love and loss in Hollywood during the 1950s and 60s.