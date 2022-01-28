‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman Describes ‘Flood of Fear’ After Taking Lucille Ball Role

While many dream of experiencing the life of a big-time celebrity, Nicole Kidman discusses the fear that comes with it. Actress Kristen Stewart had the honor of interviewing the talented actress.

In a recent Twitter post on Variety, the “Being the Ricardos” actress describes the excitement she felt when taking on the role of Lucille Ball. However, she also talks about the fear she felt for taking on the role of such a huge former actress. Although Kidman has been in the acting business for almost forty years, the nerves still resurface.

Nicole Kidman describes the “flood of fear” she experienced after accepting the role of Lucille Ball. “I’d just do one foot in front of the other.” https://t.co/znedDJtFOP pic.twitter.com/RlGwf9W0Xw — Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman admits to feeling like she relates to parts of the late Ball’s journey.

“I knew Lucy and the ‘I Love Lucy’ show, but when I read the script, I had no idea of her story and her journey, and I related to parts of it. I was really game to give it a go. And then the flood of fear, I suppose, came in and I went, “Oh no, what have I done?” Which I do a lot in my life, and then I push on through. But I do have a lot of moments where I’m like, ‘Yikes, what have I done—what was I thinking? And then, I put one foot in front of the other.”

Nicole Kidman’s Switch Up in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Thanks to her enticing role as Lucille Ball in the hit film, Nicole Kidman walked away with a Golden Globe award for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.” However, she wasn’t always the redhead playing Lucille Ball.

Kidman also describes being drawn to the role. “I just fell in love with the script. I mean Aaron Sorkin and this screenplay… there’s an extraordinary story here that I had no idea about. And that was incredibly enticing.”

However, actress Cate Blanchett was supposed to play the role of Ball, but scheduling conflicts led to Nicole Kidman taking on the role. Even though the casting switch-up was meant to go through the way it did, Blanchett still praised Kidman’s performance in “Being the Ricardos.”

“It became the movie it needed to be,” Blanchett confessed to Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “Those things happen in the right way, at the right time. In the best possible way, you don’t always envisage the same thing; and then it goes on to become a different entity.”

The hit drama is available to stream with a subscription to Amazon Prime.