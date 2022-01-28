‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman Talks Difference Between Lucille Ball and Lucy Ricardo’s Voices

Being the Ricardos gives a close look both at Lucille Ball’s personal life, as well as her professional one. On that note, something you may or may not have noticed are the differences between the two Lucy characters. Nicole Kidman revealed that’s by design and disclosed how the two were different from one another.

Variety recently shared a video on Twitter about Being the Ricardos, including behind-the-scenes information. In the video, we see several people praising Nicole Kidman for her excellent performance. One of the things praised is her voice, but it’s not simply her Lucille Ball voice. When playing Lucy Ricardo during I Love Lucy scenes, her voice changes yet again. Kidman mentions this herself, saying her Ball one is lower, but Lucy’s is much higher.

The video talks about how Kidman killed the look and deeper Lucille Ball voice. Shortly after, Nicole Kidman mentioned how Lucy’s voice was much higher, leading to interesting scenes. “And then Lucy’s voice was way up here,” Kidman said while pointing to the upper part of her throat. “So, you have these two different registers and they wanted them in the same scene. So, I would have to go back and forth.”

The crew couldn’t compliment her enough, noting she worked “incredibly hard” and was “mesmerizing.” If you’re a Lucille Ball or I Love Lucy fan, it’s worth watching for yourself. Amazon Studios even has some in-depth videos on how the movie was made.

Nicole Kidman Said Keith Urban Found Her Lucille Ball Voice ‘Scary’

After hearing such praise for Nicole Kidman’s different Lucy voices in Being the Ricardos, it sounds like a match made in heaven. It may surprise you to learn then that certainly wasn’t always the case. In fact, when practicing for the role, Kidman’s husband Keith Urban said her Lucille Ball voice was “scary.”

Speaking to the New York Post in early December before the movie was released, Kidman revealed some of her anxieties about accepting such a huge role. She went all out preparing for the role, doing things like hiring a movement coach to imitate her movements, watching old footage of her, and listening intently to her voice. The latter proved to be difficult to imitate, to the point it frightened her husband.

“Vocally, I started with the Lucy voice, and it was so far out of reach that it was terrifying,” she said. “I was, like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I’d do it for my husband, who has a great ear, cause he’s a musician, and he’d be, like, ‘Hmmmm. Kinda scary.'”

Though a bit rattling to hear, it turned out to be the feedback she needed. If you’ve seen her in the movie, she manages to imitate Ball’s unique tone and inflection quite well.