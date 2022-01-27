‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman Talks ‘Enticing’ Part of Film

Nicole Kidman started quite a buzz when she was cast as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” which debuted on Amazon Prime on Dec. 21.

But the film performed well over the holiday season, and Nicole Kidman ended up winning a Golden Globe award for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.”

Now that “Being the Ricardos” has been out for a month, Kidman sat down with Variety to talk about transforming into Lucille Ball for the film. She started out by explaining what drew her to the role in the first place.

“I just fell in love with the script,” Nicole Kidman told the outlet. “I mean Aaron Sorkin and this screenplay… there’s an extraordinary story here that I had no idea about. And that was incredibly enticing.”

Luckily, Sorkin and producer Todd Black loved Kidman for the role as well. When speaking to Variety, Black shared, “Casting Nicole Kidman has been one of the most gratifying experiences. To watch her total commitment, diving into a character. From the way she speaks, her hair, her makeup, both as Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Lall, her studying everything you can study.”

Sorkin agreed. He’s said in previous interviews that he always wanted to cast the role for somebody who truly embodies Lucille Ball, rather than someone who looks just like her.

“Nicole is a world-class actress. And that’s what I was looking for,” Sorkin told Variety. “I thought it was a bonus that with the wig, we accept her as Lucy right away.”

Neither of them brought up the fact that Cate Blanchett had at first been cast in the role.

Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett Speak Out About ‘Being the Ricardos’ Casting

In a December 2021 interview with The New York Times, Nicole Kidman opened up about the fact that Cate Blanchett was originally cast in the role of Lucille Ball. Blanchett couldn’t commit to it because of scheduling issues for another film.

“It’s like there’s a sacred pact among us all,” Kidman told the outlet about her taking on Blanchett’s role. “Whoever gets something, that’s where it was meant to land.”

Blanchett mirrored Nicole Kidman’s exact thoughts in a recent interview with Variety. “It became the movie it needed to be,” Blanchett told Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “Those things happen in the right way, at the right time. In the best possible way, you don’t always envisage the same thing; and then it goes on to become a different entity.”

We’re not sure what “Being the Ricardos” would’ve looked like with Blanchett at the helm. She ended up turning down the role because Francis Ford Coppola called her up to star in his new film “Megalopolis.”

“When Francis calls, you just have to say yes,” Blanchett told the podcast. “Because you’re on the epic, life-changing adventure ride. You’re on that roller coaster. I’m ready for that.”