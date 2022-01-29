Bette Midler Fires Back at WV Governor Jim Justice After Dog Remarks

Actress Bette Midler took issue with Sen. Joe Manchin‘s (D-WV) opposition to the White House’s Build Back Better legislation. So she took to Twitter recently and landed herself in a war of words with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

After calling Manchin’s actions “horrible,” Midler had tweeted that the senator “wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.” (She later apologized to West Virginians for the tweet.)

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

In response to Midler’s social media commentary, Justice incorporated the actress into his State of the State speech, saying “they never believed in West Virginia” before holding up his dog’s hindquarters and saying she could kiss the pup’s “hiney,” according to Fox News.

Now Midler is responding to Justice’s gesture. “I’d say his dog’s a— would make a better Governor than him!” Midler tweeted Friday, including a chart of unknown sourcing ranking the state on health care, education, the economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and the environment.

BTW, here are the state rankings of all the areas and agencies for which the so-called “Governor” of WVA, #JimJustice, is responsible. Judging from these rankings, I’d say his dog’s ass would make a better Governor than him! pic.twitter.com/TJAB3oj5VV — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 28, 2022

Bette Midler ‘Seeing Red’ Because Manchin Wouldn’t Back BBB

According to a recent poll from Remington Research Group, 72 percent of West Virginia voters support Manchin’s decision to quit negotiations on the Build Back Better bill, per The Hill. That may help to explain why Justice is backing Manchin on this one.

The House has already passed the Build Back Better Act. But in the Senate, where all Republicans oppose the legislation, Democrats need Manchin’s support to pass it. He publicly declared that he was a “no” on BBB and walked away late last year. The West Virginia senator more recently said he’d be open to talks and hinted that he might be able to support a pared-down version of the legislation.

For her part, Midler said she is “just seeing red” over Manchin’s decision. “Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens?” she wondered. “Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

Manchin has said he balked at the cost of the bill amid rising inflation, pointing to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that the bill would add a trillion more to the deficit than the White House claimed if, as some predict, provisions like the Child Tax Credit become permanent.

Other Centrist Dems Come to Manchin’s Defense

Meanwhile, centrist Democratic operative James Carville recently jumped into the fray, warning critics like Midler that Manchin is still a Democrat and, given West Virginia’s politics, the choice is not between him and a liberal like Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA). It’s between Manchin and someone like Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“Someone like Manchin is closer to the mainstream than a lot of these people think, and pretending like he isn’t won’t help the cause,” Carville said.

The Remington poll found that 66 percent of swing-state voters are feeling economic pain from rising inflation, particularly food and gas prices. And 9 in 10 voters said rising costs were a concern.