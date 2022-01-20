‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Believe One Villain Isn’t as Bad as He Seems

American crime drama Better Call Saul features a less than moral narrative often without a clear hero. Fans of the series weigh in on Reddit on who they think is the real champion is on the show.

Similar to its predecessor Breaking Bad, the writers of Better Call Saul pride themselves on the series mostly heroless plot. That includes the drama’s protagonist Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman played by Bob Odenkirk. Goodman is a less than honorable lawyer whom we were first introduced to in Breaking Bad.

Judging from Saul’s current roster of on-screen colleagues, we can already rule out Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and Don Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis). As for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), we’re still unsure as to which side of the moral code she’ll end up on.

So, who is the one Better Call Saul character fans seem to think could claim the title of “hero”?

Better Call Saul May Have a Hero Afterall

The answer is Howard Hamlin. Reddit users weigh in on the attorney played by Patrick Fabian.

Hamlin works as a senior partner at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, a renowned law firm based in Albuquerque. He is a longtime friend and colleague of his partner Chuck McGill. Formerly, Hamlin employed the likes of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler before ending up in the middle of a feud between the McGill brothers. As a result, Chuck ends up going into early retirement. As of Season 5, Hamlin is working tirelessly to mend his firm’s reputation.

“Howard Hamlin, that slick, black Jaguar-driving, hamlindigo-sporting super-lawyer, is Better Call Saul’s only hero,” posted FelipeConChorizo in agreement with Howard’s “hero” status.

Another user S_Borealis agreed bringing attention to the show’s well-thought-out development behind Howard’s deeply-unlikable persona which is what makes the character work. “One of the great things about the show is that none of the super-successful, wealthy corporate lawyers are the bad guys (well, Chuck may be an exception),” they wrote. “Rich, Cliff and Howard in any other show would be evil, but here they’re shown to be pretty likable.”

However, not everyone felt the same sort of affection toward’s Howard being a hero.

Reddit user WishOnSuckaWood said, “Look, I love Howard as much as anyone else, maybe slightly more, but he’s no hero.” They continue to back up their statement by listing out the character’s many transgressions before ending with the statement, “A hero? No. A mostly good guy with a petty, vindictive streak a foot wide? Yes.”

User hostelox made sure to remind Better Call Saul fans that even if Howard is a hero, it’s not exactly a huge achievement. “Not much of a stretch in the wicked, wretched universe of Better Call Saul,” they posted.