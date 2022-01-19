‘Better Call Saul’: One Season 4 Moment Devastated Fans

A new season of “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” is coming very soon and fans of the hit AMC series can’t wait.

“Better Call Saul” follows the antics of small-time attorney and criminal Jimmy McGill before the “Breaking Bad” series. Jimmy will eventually become the always-scheming strip mall lawyer that we all know as Saul Goodman. “Better Call Saul” is based around the big-hearted Jimmy evolving into our favorite con artist with a law degree, Saul Goodman. After the events of “Better Call Saul,” Goodman will become an integral part of Walter White’s methamphetamine empire. Unlike White, Saul will survive the events of “Breaking Bad” and go into something of an illegal “witness protection” program. Looking to evade law enforcement and his own past, Saul will become Gene, a Cinnabon store manager in Omaha, Nebraska.

But Saul Goodman isn’t the only “Breaking Bad” character to appear in the “Better Call Saul” prequel. The roots of fan-favorite Mike Ehrmantraut are also traced in the series. A former dirty cop in Philadelphia, Ehrmantraut relocates to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he becomes acquainted with Goodman. He also becomes the right-hand man of meth kingpin Gus Fring, who also appears in “Better Call Saul.” In a recent Reddit thread, “Better Call Saul” fans discuss one of the show’s most heartbreaking moments — the death of Werner Ziegler.

Ziegler, an engineer, is brought to New Mexico to construct Fring’s “superlab” underground. But Ziegler has a big mouth and talks about the project to a couple of civilians one night. Fring has Mike kill Ziegler for this despite the fact they had become friends. It has a deep effect on Mike that stays with him.

“Easy to tell Mike absolutely hated having to do it,” Redditor says. “But he had no choice.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Discuss Mike Ehrmantraut’s Tragic Plight

Mike has killed plenty of people in his time but shooting Ziegler seemingly affects him deeply. Had he not gone through with it, fans speculate that it would be him on Fring’s chopping block. In order to stay in Fring’s good graces, Mike follows through with the order.

“If Mike spared him then he would have just been sealing his own fate instead,” another Redditor says. “He had no choice although you can tell it really hurt him to kill his friend. You know Gus would not hesitate to kill him if he hadn’t done it.”

The upcoming sixth season will be the final one for “Better Call Saul” and fans can’t wait to see what happens. We know Jimmy will survive but he will also complete his total transformation into Saul Goodman.

What will be the final straw that pushes him all the way over the edge? That’s the $1 million question for fans.