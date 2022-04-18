‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks Goals He Hopes to ‘Accomplish’ After Series Ends

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk returns as Saul Goodman in Season 6 of the AMC show tonight, April 18, at 9 p.m. EST.

While several fans are over the moon about the return of the TV show after two years, Odenkirk is already looking ahead to the future. This will be the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” a project Bob Odenkirk never imagined himself doing several years ago.

“I loved writing comedy so much that I figured I’d stay in that corner. I loved it and I still do love it,” Odenkirk told Variety earlier this month. But in 2009, the star landed a key role in “Breaking Bad,” which led to this new spinoff series. Odenkirk still fit in comedic roles through the 2010s, but “Better Call Saul” has held a primary spot in his filming schedule.

Now that production for the final season is mostly behind him, Odenkirk has new plans for the future. He still plans on creating a “pure comedy” project with longtime friend David Cross. But other than that, it sounds like Odenkirk wants to take a step back from the acting industry.

Bob Odenkirk Talks ‘Being Present’ More Now That ‘Better Call Saul’ Has Wrapped

Bob Odenkirk has starred in over 120 projects in the last three decades. That’s a lot of hours of film and TV, and now Odenkirk wants to be able to appreciate his time in the present moment.

“I think what I want to accomplish is I want to be a better person. I think we go into the business, and we have certain things we dream of, mountains we want to climb, and I got to climb a lot of those mountains,” the “Better Call Saul” star explained.

He added, “I think there comes a point we have to stop arguing with providence, start appreciating only, and start being present. I want to do more cool s**t, but I think my focus should be on that as soon as it can be, which is now.”

Odenkirk’s not wrong about society’s determination to move forward and look ahead to what’s next. It can be difficult to remember to slow down and take life in every once in a while. But Odenkirk faced a huge wake-up call when he suffered a heart attack last summer while filming “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico.

“It’s especially pertinent in the modern world we live in,” Odenkirk explained. “Where the idea of being constantly driven is sort of just an accepted game plan for every day of your f*****g life. The people we celebrate are people who wake up at 4 a.m. and work out for an hour and eat kale and do yoga and then try to own the world. That’s super cool in some ways, and in some ways, it’s kind of gross and sick and misses the point.”

Looks like Odenkirk’s ready to chase that point now that “Better Call Saul” has wrapped.