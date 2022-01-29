‘Better Call Saul’: When Can We Expect a Release Date for Season 6?

If you are a fan of “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul,” then it is time to start getting excited for a brand new season.

The sixth and final season is nearly upon us and we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for new episodes. Exactly when the new season will arrive, however, remains a mystery. Many “Better Call Saul” fans have speculated on just when the popular series may return. We are, however, still without a firm date. Many thought the sixth season would premiere in January. With just a few days left in the first month of 2022, that will certainly not be the case. February isn’t looking likely either, as you would think we would have heard something by now. It looks like the earliest prediction for a “Better Call Saul” season six premiere is March. It is far from a given though.

Despite no news regarding when the season will begin, it is a safe bet to believe we will get the new season before the summer months arrive. The series’ sixth season will be divided into two parts with one likely in the first part of the year and the second part later in 2022.

So why is the sixth season premiere date of “Better Call Saul” shrouded in mystery? It’s a good question that doesn’t seem to have a straightforward answer at the moment. It’s believed filming for the new season is done or close to being done. The most likely scenario is that AMC, the station carrying the show, is waiting for the perfect moment to release the season. “Better Call Saul” is an insanely popular show that will undoubtedly draw massive ratings for its farewell season. Eventually, the right moment will come along, and “Better Call Saul” will return to our lives.

‘Better Call Saul’ Has Been a Huge Success For AMC

“Better Call Saul” follows the adventures and antics of America’s favorite “criminal lawyer,” Saul Goodman. The shady, strip mall attorney was a prominent figure in “Breaking Bad,” assisting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman build their meth empire.

But Saul Goodman wasn’t always the wheeling and dealing attorney we know and love from the “Breaking Bad” series. He was once Jimmy McGill, a small-time conman who desires to go the straight and narrow path. McGill desires to turn away from his life of crime and follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Chuck, a high-profile lawyer at a prestigious law firm. Unfortunately for Jimmy, that is easier said than done.

“Better Call Saul” shows viewers how Jimmy transforms into Saul Goodman, an attorney with high disregard for ethics. “Breaking Bad” fans have fallen in love with the show and the excellent work of Bob Odenkirk.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for season six.