In honor of late comedy star Betty White’s 100th birthday, Google is making its search page rain rose petals. This is referring to White’s character from Golden Girls, Rose Nylund.

On her birthday, Jan. 17, a Google search for her name will unlock a special animated Easter egg with rose petals dancing down over the Search results page. This will also include a message that says “Thank you for being a friend.” This happens to be the title of The Golden Girls theme song. Google Search’s Easter egg goes live on Jan. 17, at 12 a.m. GMT.

As many know, Betty White, who died from natural causes on December 31, 2021, worked in film for over 60 years. The actress and comedian won five Primetime Emmy Awards over the span of her acting career.

Aside from her role on Golden Girls, her resume featured 120 acting credits. Those roles included Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Elka Ostrovsky. White also hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 88. She also appeared in film comedies such as The Proposal, You Again, and Bringing Down the House.

We’re confident all agree that Google’s tribute to the late television legend is something she would’ve very much loved.

Hallmark Channel Airing Betty White Marathon on What Would’ve Been Her 100th Birthday

Tributes for Betty White just keep flooding in, and it’s been the sweetest thing.

The Hallmark Channel will hold an all-day marathon of Betty White TV shows and movies in celebration of what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, Jan. 17, and ends at 5. am. on Tuesday. The special starts at noon on Monday. It will include 40 episodes of The Golden Girls that feature the best moments of White’s character, Rose Nylund. According to Southern Living, The channel will also air the Hallmark Hall of Fame film Last Valentine featuring Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

According to a news release about the special: “The marathon includes specially selected episodes of The Golden Girls that highlight Rose’s surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber.”

Hewitt, who was a good friend of White shared an emotional message to her Instagram:

“(Betty White) was everything that you wanted her to be and more. So, please honor her by laughing – and drinking vodka, because she loved vodka. And playing Scrabble, because she loved to play Scrabble. And watching her on Golden Girls and all the amazing things she was a part of. Hug your animals because she loved animals more than anything in the world.”