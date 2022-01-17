Betty White Challenge: 5 Worthwhile Charities to Support

Looking to participate in the Betty White Challenge? Here are five worthwhile charities to support during the special event of giving.

As previously reported, Betty White passed away on December 31st. She was 99 years old at the time. The actress’ agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas, recently confirmed that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home.

He also addressed that the rumors about Betty White’s death being related to getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster three days prior to her death are simply not true. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized. That is not the life she lived.”

According to Green Matters, a special campaign known as the Betty White Challenge is on Monday (January 17th), which would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday. The actress was a devoted supporter of various animal charities and rescue organizations throughout the world. She also served as the President Emeritus of Morris Animal Foundation, which is an organization that supports research to resolve health issues concerning animals.

This is one organization that supporters of the late actress can donate to. The foundation offers a link to the Betty White Wildlife Foundation. The Morris Animal Foundation declares on its website, “We continue to honor the wishes of Betty White to help animals around the world have longer, healthier lives.”

Meanwhile, there are other organizations that White’s fans may donate to. These are The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA); American Humane; and The Humane League. These organizations meant a great deal to White. Fans should donate to their local shelter or rescue groups.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Honors Betty White

Media outlet People reports that the Monterey Bay Aquarium is honoring Betty White on Monday. The aquarium will be honoring the actress for her tireless devotion to animal advocacy work. The organization is doing this by renaming its planning giving program, the Betty White Ocean Legacy Circle.

The Aquarium states on Twitter, “Thank you for being a friend to so many, Betty. And for always reminding us that good things happen when we work together to make a difference.”

The Monterey Aquarium also took a look back at the work that White did for the organization throughout the years. The actress notably had front-row seat to watch the recovery of California’s threatened sea otter population from her house in Monterey County. It was also revealed that one of the sea otters was named after White’s mother, Tess.

Along with loving sea otters, White also helped rescue them, along with 19 African penguins. Following the devastation that New Orleans experienced during Hurricane Katrina, White made a $50,000gift to cover half the cost for the Aquarium to help save various animals. This includes the penguins and two sea otters, Buck and Emma.

In regards to the Betty White Ocean Legacy Circle, the Aquarium adds, “This giving program recognizes individuals who – like Betty – have included the Aquarium in their estate plans. Most of the proceeds are directed to our endowment funds, which provide an enduring source of support for our conservation and education programs.”