Betty White Challenge: How to Donate to Local Rescue Organizations

Betty White fans are honoring her 100th birthday by giving back to her favorite passion.

On January 17, Betty White would have turned 100 years old. She passed away on New Year’s Eve just seventeen days before her big milestone birthday. Her cause of death was complications from suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

Fans have taken it upon themselves to donate $5 or more to animal rescues and shelters in her memory.

Over the years, the Golden Girl supported countless animal rescues, shelters, and organizations. In particular, she promoted ASPCA on a regular basis and did a promotional video for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Animals were her passion.

There are other ways to honor Betty White. Firstly, you can give a monetary donation to a rescue or shelter in her name. Check out the ASPCA’s website or locate a local shelter through the Humane Society.

The second way you can honor her is by donating items to one of these nonprofits. You can also volunteer your time at a rescue or shelter. Finally, you can adopt a pet, but make sure you’re in it for the long haul and that you’re properly equipped to handle a pet.

Betty White and Her Co-Star’s Memories

Betty White’s Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star, Joyce Bulifant spoke to Fox News about her late friend. Bulifant spoke about her husband Allen Ludden, who was a popular game show host. She called him “wonderful and kind.”

“I did ‘Password’ a lot, which I happened to be very good at,” she explained. “I’m dyslexic, so I thought it was the perfect game show for me. He was so fun and made everyone feel right at home. I even won the celebrity match one time, and boy, I felt like Miss America when I beat all of those stars!”

White and Ludden were always supportive of one another’s careers.

“She talked about him all the time,” Bulifant shared. “What they had was special, and she always remembered that. I wish I knew what their secret was. I would be a genius. But you know, I was also lucky to be married to the love of my life. And I think she felt the same way. She was lucky and she knew it. Because not everyone has that.”

Bulifant revealed that Betty White also supported numerous charities. She recalled one time that she asked White to join a foundation that supported abused children. Without a second to think, she agreed.

“I always remember how generous she was in giving emotionally to others,” she added. “I also remember when I was no longer part of the organization. She was being honored one day. I was in the back of the room.”

When the ceremony took place, White noticed her friend in the room. She ended up giving her a shoutout for introducing her to the charity.

“She was just so sweet. But then she said, ‘You know who brought me into this organization? Joyce Bulifant. And there she is in the back of the room! Everybody, let’s give her a hand.’ I was just stunned,” she recalled. “It was just so kind of her to thank me at that moment.”