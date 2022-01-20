Betty White Challenge: Orlando Animal Shelter Receives $50K in Donations

Betty White’s fans show their love for the late actress by donating to animal shelters around the world.

On January 17th, the late Golden Girls star’s birthday, fans encouraged each other to donate at least $5 to an animal charity of their choice. White was a lifelong animal lover and animal conversationalist.

As of Tuesday morning, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando received over $50,500 in donations. This is part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge encourages fans to donate to animal causes in honor of what would have been the late comedian’s 100th birthday. According to the shelter, the average amount of donations they received daily is $500.

The President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, Kitty Block, gave a statement to Fox 35 News.

“These are challenging times for the thousands of extraordinary local animal shelters and rescue groups across the United States. There could be no better tribute to Betty White than to support them directly with donations, volunteer time and other commitments.”

More On The Betty White Challenge

Previously, a GoFundMe representative revealed to People Magazine that animal-specific fundraisers and donations have been up since Betty White’s death. Also, it looks like other organizations witnessed the same change.

White’s agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, shared another heartwarming statement with People. “The outpouring of love, the amazing amount of donations being given to all types of animal organizations is such a tribute to how Betty lived her life. As Betty would say, ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Betty White’s executive personal assistant shared her thoughts as well. “She would love that so much. She would be so touched to see and hear that people were honoring her by donating to local groups who work so hard to rescue and rehabilitate animals. I can’t think of a better tribute.”

Betty White’s Assistant Shares One of the ‘Last Photos’ Ever Taken of Her

On Betty White’s birthday, the late star’s assistant, Kiersten, wrote a sweet message on The Mary Tyler Moore Show actress’s Facebook page.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

After Kiersten’s popular post, fans and followers showered it with likes, comments, and reposted it.

We’re confident Betty White would’ve been touched by all the love she’s received since her passing. According to the comment below, Robin Ganzert of the American Humane Society believed so as well.

“I’ve had many conversations with Betty about animal welfare, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and really smiling.”

