Late icon Betty White once celebrated her birthday at a Scrabble-themed surprise party, complete with adorable party favors.

“Betty LOVED games!” White’s account wrote. “For her 96th Birthday we surprised her with scrabble-themed party. So much fun!” The accompanying photos showcased a variety of cute Scrabble-themed decorations. For example, White had a tiered cake made up of smaller cupcakes with her name spelled out in fondant titles. Additionally, White received a decorated frame for a picture of her and a bear named Bam Bam. White knew Bam Bam through a visit she made to the Los Angeles Zoo, where they shared marshmallows and she planted a kiss on the adorable animal.

The star’s Instagram account also shared an additional photo showing off the party favors that guests received.

“More from the 96th surprise birthday party,” the second post was captioned. “These were the party favors – Scrabble tile cookies.” The party favors were cute scrabble tile cookies spelling out White’s name. At the top of the bag, Scrabble tiles spelled out “Ninety-six is only nineteen in Scrabble.”

It is heartwarming to see the love put into celebrating the icon’s birthday. Betty White was beloved by fans and friends alike, and she will be missed.

Betty White’s Birthday Message Shared

Nothing proved this more than the “Betty White Challenge” which trended on what would have been her 100th birthday. Fans donated to local animal shelters in honor of The Golden Girls star.

In response, the icon’s estate posted a message to her loyal fans:

“Good morning! As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was, she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals <3″

Additionally, they shared the footage that White prerecorded for her birthday movie, which released in theaters on Jan. 17, 2022. With a bright smile, White addressed her fans directly: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much, and stick around!”