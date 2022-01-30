Betty White Estate Remembers Her ‘Absolute Favorites’ That Greeted Everyone at Offices

Betty White had two favorite characters at her office.

White’s former assistant Kiersten Mikelas got the approval from White’s estate to continue to share memories on her Instagram account. And the content that she posts is keeping her spirit alive and giving fans the chance to get to know our beloved Golden Girl that much better. The latest post let us in on a daily ritual that White took part in every time she visited her offices.

In the most recent post, she shared that there were two staples in her office that she would see every day.

“Two of Betty’s absolute favorites – Bam Bam and Bob,” Mikelas captioned the post. “They were in our office and she greeted each upon arrival – “hi fellas,” and blew them kisses when she’d leave – “she ya next time.” On the occasion of her 98th Birthday, they got dressed up for the celebration.”

See the post, below.

Betty White Television Special

Betty White will have a tribute through an NBC televised special. The special is called Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl special. The feature will honor her personal and professional lives. Even President Joe Biden will be paying tribute to the iconic Golden Girl.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” he tweeted after the news of her death was announced. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Other celebrities included in the celebration include Cher, Tracy Morgan, and Drew Barrymore. Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, will also be appearing.

Cher will be performing a rendition of the Golden Girls theme, “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

You definitely don’t want to miss this! Finally, the event will air on NBC on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. But if you can’t tune in to the special live, you can stream it the following day on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Furthermore, fans will recall that White passed away just seventeen days before her 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve. She died in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles, California.